New date announed for Cinema Under the Stars

CINEMA Under The Stars has been rescheduled for April.
The organisers, Newcastle Permanent, were forced to cancel the screening of children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru at Maitland on Friday because of extreme heat and storms and Saturday's free community event at Speers Point Park was postponed due to rain.
Cinema Under The Stars has been rescheduled for Friday, April 4 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm at Maitland Park and 4.30pm to 9.30pm at Speers Point Park on Saturday, April 5.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in the Hunter, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," said Newcastle Permanent Rutherford branch manager Hayden Pescud said.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting locals and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local Maitland and Lake Macquarie communities.
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what's not to love?
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
