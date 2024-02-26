Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

New date announed for Cinema Under the Stars

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 26 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cinema Under The Stars is always a popular community event. Picture file
Cinema Under The Stars is always a popular community event. Picture file

CINEMA Under The Stars has been rescheduled for April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.