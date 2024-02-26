Parking pain is getting worse in Newcastle's CBD, not better

I NOTE Jeremy Bath's claim, in response to the petition asking for his resignation, that our city is improving each year ('Petition calls for Jeremy Bath to resign over letters', Newcastle Herald 23/2). From my perspective, it's going in the other direction.
I can't use public transport and so have to drive, and when I go anywhere near the city the traffic is awful. But it gets worse when I look for a parking space.
There rarely is one anywhere within a kilometre of where I want to go.
I believe part of the problem is due to the fact that many parking spaces that were taken when the tram lines were built, however other spaces have also been taken by the council since then, so I will no longer go into the city unless it's absolutely essential.
I imagine Mr Bath and the lord mayor would have their own parking spaces, but most of us do not and so it's getting worse, not better.
NSW Health and the Cancer Council recently advised everyone who had inadequate air conditioners to "visit their local shopping plazas and/or libraries. Because they are your community centres".
Newcastle library? Perhaps they were referring to libraries in other urban and regional areas. like Parramatta, Bankstown or Wagga. They are easily accessible by public transport, located in CBD districts, close to stores and facilities including Centrelink and Services Australia.
They provide a wide range of activities from preschoolers to seniors. Meeting rooms for those who wish to study. They are much more than portholes of information.
One library in Newcastle does meet these requirements in my view, being Wallsend Library. All shops and services are nearby. A huge car park, one level, and most importantly a covered walkway linking the shops to the library. Bus stops across the road. Lock, stock and barrel. Amazing staff, like all Newcastle libraries.
But I would contend the main Newcastle library is misplaced. It has limited paid parking and next to no public transport. Most people in extreme heat would be most reluctant to cross through Civic Park and climb the stairs to access the library.
Many libraries overseas have adapted to community centres. In some Nordic countries food and shelter are provided to the homeless.
If this age of global technology and the embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) and libraries wish to remain relevant, then they need to refashion and redefine their role in the community.
I READ with much interest Ian Kirkwood's article (Signing off from a job I've loved, Opinion 17/2) and found it very touching as well as enlightening.
Working for the same establishment some time ago, I had the pleasure of knowing Ian and always found him to be a fine journalist as well as a bloody good bloke'.
The article reflected on the early days of cold type after the hot metal era and think we all struggled a little with the fast moving technology at the time.
It was years later when attempts were made to decimate our composing section, with work being farmed out to other agencies.
I am proud to say that Ian, who was the industrial writer at the time, helped me during that process with all the legalities involved in trying to prevent this from happening.
As Ian stated, he has also had his personal battles with health but I know he would have the determination to fight it all the way. Anyway, I really wish Ian well in retirement (apart from the occasional article, maybe?) Thanks for the friendship and the memories mate.
I HAVE never been so spurred on to write a letter as when I read Newcastle councillor Deahnna Richardson's letter ("Got a gripe? Here's the fastest fix", Letters 24/4).
I was tempted to respond to Debbie McIntosh ('Report it and see it get fixed', Letters 20/2) but thought better of it as I intend to present a public briefing to council about the disgraceful condition of the footpaths, gutters, overgrown trees etc in Fleming Street, Wickham.
I find it impossible to believe the glowing reports from both the above correspondents who live in Wallsend.
I have approached the council about my issue for almost three years. About 18 months ago, residents in the area where I live were surveyed about the problems.
I forwarded my concerns to all councillors and received written replies from two councillors informing me they were not representatives of the Ward.
I received a phone call from councillor John McKenzie, whose response was in essence "yes, I commiserate with you about your concerns''.
I have never received literature about the survey conducted by the council, nor any reply about my concerns. It seems other scribes have given up complaining - as I had, because we don't expect public works for safety and recreational issues.
We don't need new stadiums (playing areas) when general public amenities that we pay rates for are not observed and attended. Maybe we should all move to Wallsend.
OPPOSING plans for a nine-storey building on the site of the Premier Hotel at Broadmeadow within walking distance of our busiest railway station begs the question: do our planning authorities know what they are doing?
We have a housing crisis. The land around Broadmeadow station is under-utilised and is crying out for higher density.
The City of Paris, which has been setting exemplary town planning standards for 200 years, recently adopted a 12-storey (37 metre) maximum building height. Let's learn from the experts. How hard can it be?
A COMPLAINT by one person acted upon, a nature strip in Wickham planted with rosemary ('Herb and spice', Newcastle Herald, 23/2) when a petition signed by hundreds is ignored ('Petition calls for Jeremy Bath to resign over letters', Herald, 23/2).
I hope common sense prevails in this matter and a lot of people utilising this garden object to council removing the plants and then they may take notice.
THEY say we are being gouged by supermarkets but they do not compare to motor car dealers.
Over 50 years in the auto business and I still learn, a tail shaft damper for a Mazda or Ford identical part made by the same manufacturer, same part number, can be purchased after market $205, for $581 from Ford or $906 from Mazda.
I HAD to check my calendar to make sure it wasn't April Fool's Day when I read Mac Maguire's short take saying that Albo is the most likeable PM since Ben Chifley (Letters 22/2).
I think the most divisive PM would be more appropriate.
Surely, as a devoted Labor supporter, Mr Maguire should know that Bob Hawke is universally recognised as our most likeable and liked PM in living memory. In my opinion Albo isn't even in the same league as Bob.
