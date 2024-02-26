Injured paragliders rescued from cliff face after crash

TWO PARAGLIDERS were saved during an intricate coastal rescue mission after they crashed into a cliff face.
A multi-agency emergency response was sparked about 4.30pm yesterday after reports two people were stranded in a precarious position in the Munmorah State Conservation Area.
Ambulance paramedics, firefighters, the police force's specialist rescue squad and the Volunteer Rescue Organisation (VRA) swarmed the scene at Wybung Head.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked.
It's understood the dual paragliders, a man in his 30s and a woman whose age was unknown, collided with the cliff face in an adventure gone wrong.
Both suffered leg injuries in the ordeal, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
The rescue helicopter's medical team was winched down to where the paragliders had become stuck.
Rescue crews were able to secure the man and woman on a safer platform, where specialist paramedics helped stabilise and treat them.
The two paragliders were extricated within about 90 minutes and were taken by road ambulance to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle at about 6pm on February 25.
It was a busy day for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which was tasked on a separate mission late that day to treat a man in his 80s who had fallen at Coomba Park.
The elderly man was treated for serious chest injuries and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
