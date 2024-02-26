From pools to public loos: residents chime in on council report card

HONESTY is the best policy and in the next two weeks 600 residents will be surveyed on whether they're satisfied with Lake Macquarie council.
The survey will cover everything from waste collection to swimming pools, to city presentation and the cleanliness of public toilets.
The council has contracted independent researcher Taverner Research Group to conduct the survey as part of its drive for improvement, Lake Macquarie council communications and corporate strategy head Jenni Donaldson said.
"We are always striving for excellence in everything we do," she said.
"The Community Satisfaction Survey helps us understand how we're going, whether we're headed in the right direction, and whether there are things that need more attention."
The last survey, which was conducted in 2021, showed 97 per cent of residents rated their lifestyle as 'good', 'very good' or 'excellent'.
According to the council, more than 90 per cent of residents were at least 'somewhat satisfied' with its performance.
The questions will cover the council's seven community values, including unique landscape; lifestyle and wellbeing; mobility and accessibility; diverse economy; connected communities; creativity and shared decision-making.
The results of the 2024 survey are expected to be available in June.
