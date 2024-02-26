Seven teens arrested after stolen BMW rams cop car in chase

SEVEN teenagers have been arrested after a stolen BMW sparked a chase through Newcastle and rammed a police car.
Officers allegedly tried to stop both a Hyundai Santa Fe and a BMW X1 on Minmi Road at Cameron Park at about 2.30am on Monday.
The two vehicles were believed to have been stolen, and police said a chase was sparked when the drivers refused to pull over.
The pursuit continued towards Edgeworth where the Hyundai was abandoned on Main Road and those inside jumped into the BMW, according to police.
Police will allege the BMW then rammed a police vehicle before fleeing the scene towards Cardiff.
No police officers were injured, and a short time later, the pursuit was called off.
Witnesses reported hearing the car screaming through the Cardiff area, with police sirens following, for several minutes in the early hours.
The luxury vehicle was spotted by police again hours later - at about 8.20am - on the Golden Highway at Mount Thornley.
A chase was sparked again, police said.
Officers successfully deployed road spikes a short time later and the BMW came to a stop at Sandy Hollow, which is more than 130 kilometres from Cameron Park.
Seven teenagers were arrested at the scene.
All of them were taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where they were assisting officers with their investigation on Monday afternoon.
No charges had been laid at that time.
