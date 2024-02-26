Uni and art gallery combine to offer 'career ready' placements

Up to 13 University of Newcastle students will be offered "career ready placements" at Newcastle Art Gallery as part of a proposed new agreement between Newcastle council and the university.
The agreement, which is set to be voted on at the February 27 Newcastle council meeting, is designed to provide students with the chance to contribute their ideas into programming which would in turn enable the gallery connect with new audiences.
It comes ahead of the reopening of the gallery which is due at the end of 2024 following the building's $53 million renovation.
The art gallery would commit to between 10 and 13 placements of up to three months over a four year period. The positions would not be limited to arts students, and may include other fields such as architecture or science.
The agreement also includes the opportunity to provide mentorship and support of an Indigenous cadetship with a First Nations student employed by the University of Newcastle.
The report to Tuesday's council meeting said the agreement would formalise a community partnership between the university and the gallery, "as well as provide valuable opportunities for learning and professional development which will enrich the city's cultural and academic landscape".
The previous relationship involved ad hoc arrangements for university students to do work experience at the gallery and occasional artist talks.
The proposed agreement between the two entities would be for four years.
The funding details are confidential, however the report said there would be no cost to City of Newcastle from entering into or co-delivering the partnership agreement.
The art gallery expansion will deliver an additional 1,600 square meters of exhibition space.
The revamped building will also include a new café and retail shop, multi-purpose and educational program spaces, a secure international standard loading dock, and will extend the building's footprint east along Darby Street and Queen Street.
