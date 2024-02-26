Newcastle Herald
Uni and art gallery combine to offer 'career ready' placements

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 26 2024 - 4:00pm
A new agreement between Newcastle Art Gallery and the University of Newcastle is set to be voted on at the next Newcastle council meeting.
Up to 13 University of Newcastle students will be offered "career ready placements" at Newcastle Art Gallery as part of a proposed new agreement between Newcastle council and the university.

