Claydon tells parliament Lambton Post Office is 'essential' and 'vital'

THE fight to keep the Lambton Post Office open has been taken to Parliament by Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon.
On Monday Ms Claydon tabled a petition of almost 4000 signatures to the House of Representatives Federation Chamber in Canberra, demanding Australia Post change its decision to close the Elder Street service on May 1.
The petition was launched earlier this month following news the Federal Government-owned Australia Post was planning to close a third post office in six months in the western suburbs of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Glendale and Elermore Vale post offices closed in September and December.
Lambton Post Office licensee Trish Frith submitted her 90-day notice on January 30 as she planned to sell her adjoining newsagency. Ms Frith said she had an interested buyer for the newsagency who also wanted to keep operating the postal service.
Ms Frith has since expressed her desire to keep operating the post office.
Ms Claydon told parliament there has an outpouring of support for the Lambton Post Office.
"Postal services are essential services, providing access to vital services and connecting communities across the country," she said.
"The residents of Lambton know this, which is why they are fighting to keep this post office open.
"My constituents are deeply distressed by this pending closure, including the brilliant Wallabies preschool children who attend the Elder Street Early Childhood Centre just around the corner.
"Their educator, Bree Creighton, told me: 'The children are extremely saddened by the decision to close our local Lambton Post Office. The children regularly take excursions to learn about our postal system and services provided'."
Ms Claydon said she would be making formal requests to the Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, and Australia Post management to reverse the decision to close the Elder Street service on May 1.
