Eurovision: Smash hit Jets striker on song for overseas deal

REBORN Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is in the sights of two English championship clubs and a promotion-hunting Serie B outfit and is almost certain to secure a move to Europe at the end of the A-League season.
Stamatelopoulos has been an unstoppable force since returning to the Jets this season, netting 14 goals in 17 matches.
The 24-year-old has another year to run on his contract and the Jets are set to pocket a hefty six-figure transfer fee if a deal is done.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske confirmed there had been inquiries about Stamatelopoulos and he expected the interest to ramp up in the next month.
European transfer windows reopen in June but most clubs start recruitment now.
"Stamma has been exceptional this season and is leading the race for Golden Boot," Mattiske said.
"We are aware there is interest in him from overseas. We would expect that interest to continue to build.
"The fact that he has attracted interest is great recognition for the model that has been created at the club, the way [coach] Rob Stanton has built his squad and the vision he had in signing Stamma and bringing him back to the Jets."
Stamatelopoulos spent two years in Greece, where he had a short stint at second division club Rodus before jumping to the Super League with PAS.
On arriving in Newcastle last August, he expressed a desire to return to Europe "under the right circumstances".
After a strong pre-season, the industrious sharpshooter opened his account for the Jet in round one and has kept banging goals in.
Stamatelopoulos was overlooked by other A-League clubs, but Jets coach Rob Stanton knew he was the right fit for his rebuilding squad after one call.
"He has overseas experience and is hungry to be successful," Stanton told the Herald.
"He has recently married and has some real purpose now. He has that little bit of maturity I think will rub off on the other boys."
Stanton's early assessment has proved accurate.
A penalty against Macarthur in the 2-all draw on Sunday took Stamatelopoulos' tally to 14, one in front of Victory maestro Bruno Fornaroli.
Only Adam Taggart, with 16 goals in 2013-14, has netted more in a campaign for the Jets.
Taggart was rewarded with a place in the Socceroos squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup where he featured against The Netherlands and Spain. He secured a move from the Jets to English club Fulham.
Stamatelopoulos is not the only Jets player on the radar of foreign clubs.
Promising rookie Clayton Taylor and Olyroos defender Mark Natta, who signed a two-extension with the Jets last week, have also reportedly attracted attention.
Taylor, Natta and Lucas Mauragis, who is off contract, are in strong contention for the Olyroos squad and potentially a place at the Paris Olympics.
"When they put on the green and gold jersey, that puts them out there and we would expect there will be interest," Mattiske said.
"We expect the more that group progresses with the Olyroos, the more interest will come for them."
The Jets sold Jaushua Sotirio to Indian club Kelara Blasters last season.
"The characteristic football has that other codes don't is that talented young players are on a path ideally to international success," Mattiske said.
"There is a role there for us to play. That is part of the model we are building and not just on the men's front.
"Internationally, women's football is exploding. There is a market there for Australian talent.
"We also have our minds on how we adapt if a player moves overseas as a result of the model we put in place.
"We are also thinking about how we adapt and build behind them."
