Newcastle thirsty to celebrate the quality of Aussie indie craft brewers Advertising Feature

Event co-founders Luke Tilse, of Happy Wombat, and Taiyo Namba of Nagisa and Susuru, say Newcastle Beer Festival is about showcasing the quality of Australia's indie beer scene. Picture Simone De Peak

Capacity for this year's event at King Edward Park on Saturday, March 9 has been increased to 3500 and ticket sales have been strong. Picture Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle thirsty to celebrate the quality of Aussie indie craft brewers

Soak up the sea breeze as you sample some tasty craft brews.



There's a lot to love about the 2024 Newcastle Beer Festival, pouring into town next Saturday, March 9 at King Edward Park.

Established in 2014 by Luke Tilse, owner of the Happy Wombat, Young Street Hotel and Apple Truck Cider, and Taiyo Namba, of Nagisa and Susuru, Newcastle Beer Festival is about showcasing the quality of Australia's indie beer scene.



It also about saluting the contribution Australia's indie brewers make to the economic and social fabric of the community.



The majority of Australia independent breweries are locally owned and operated, Tilse says.



"Nearly two-thirds are in rural and regional Australia and provide invaluable local employment. They represent about five per cent of total beer sales nationally, but generate half the employment in the industry.

"The festival is about reminding the public of these things."

Namba says Newcastle's "Beer Fest" is by far the biggest and longest running beer event in Newcastle and the move last year to King Edward Park was a winner.

"This is our ninth year and it keeps growing," he says. "It gives people something to look forward to and we really enjoy putting it on.

"Moving from the Foreshore to King Edward was great. The ocean views, the sea breezes and leafy gardens really enhance the picnic vibe."

Australia's independent brewers vary in size and type, from husband-and-wife teams, to groups of mates, to investors.



But all are united in their passion for producing flavoursome, artisanal beer with unique, locally-grown ingredients.



Those ingredients are typically sourced locally and support local farmers, growers, and producers wherever craft brewers operate.

Australian independent craft brewers are also committed to sustainability and environmentally-friendly brewing practices.



By drinking craft beer, you support them to lead the way and inspire others to follow.

You also support businesses that contribute to the local economy, vibe and identity of an area.

Many indie breweries provide a gathering place to eat, drink, catch up and enjoy events.



Newcastle, like other towns and cities in Australia, has seen the emergence of "craft beer precincts".



The flow-on economic effects can't be underestimated.

Importantly, when you drink Australian craft beer, you know profits remain onshore rather than head overseas to some huge multinational.

This year's Newcastle Beer Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with upwards of 40 Australian independent brewers in attendance, including brands like Mountain Culture, Grifter, BentSpoke, Capital, Willie The Boatman and Lord Nelson, alongside Newcastle's FogHorn, Method, Shout, Grainfed, Rogue Scholar and Good Folk.

There will also be a range of ciders and hard lemonade on display and various non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from food vendors, including soft drinks and water.

The festival focus, however, remains unapologetically on independent Australian-owned craft beer and brewers.

"The whole idea of the festival is to be a trade show," Tilse says.



"We're independent only. It's a category promoter.



"We could get more customers if we supplied more drinks, but it's not what it's about."



Early ticket sales have been strong and with seating capacity increased to 3500 this year, Tilse is hopeful punters turn out in droves.



"We're really hoping we can sell that many and sales are extremely strong," he said.



Gates open 11am next Saturday and the festival runs to 6pm.



General admission tickets are $65 which includes entry to the event, 10 beer tasting tokens, and a designated tasting cup.

Additional beer tokens can be purchased for $10 per 5 beer tokens.

Multiple food trucks will be on-site, offering a variety of delicious options to complement your beer choices.

Local bands will be playing throughout, headlined by funky party band SF Wrens with supports including Americana singer-songwriter Piper Butcher, blues-rockers Jack & The Axes and Lords Of Sunset.

People are welcome to bring a picnic rug and enjoy the festivities on the grass in the shade overlooking the ocean.

Children are also welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Tilse is also hosting a Mountain Culture Brewers Breakfast at the Happy Wombat on Saturday morning from 9am.

There will be three Mountain Culture beers featured - including their two-time GABS Hottest 100-winning Status Quo Pale Ale.



Cost is $110 and includes a hearty breakfast, a chance to talk with Mountain Culture owner and indie beer sensei DJ McCready and general festival entry.