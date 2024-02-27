Hastings relishing Newcastle's halves battle

WHICHEVER way it goes, Knights playmaker Jackson Hastings knows Newcastle's three-way halves battle has been beneficial for the team.
Hastings, along with incumbent No.6 Tyson Gamble and returned Knight Jack Cogger, have been in a genuine race in the pre-season to secure a spot in the halves come round one.
After two trials, in which Hastings and Gamble started at halfback and five-eighth respectively, the picture is perhaps only now slightly clearer.
With a standout display in Newcastle's 44-18 victory over Cronulla, Hastings likely put himself in front to retain the No.7 jersey.
All three were relatively quiet in the 28-10 loss to Melbourne in Fiji on Saturday, which likely leaves Knights coach Adam O'Brien still mulling whether to maintain the status quo, or break it up by throwing Cogger straight in.
No shortage of experts have had their say.
Four-time premiership-winning playmaker Cooper Cronk said Cogger should be the halfback.
Knights legend Matty Johns asked how could you leave him out, given Cogger's grand final cameo that helped Penrith secure a third-straight title last year.
O'Brien has given little away but said before Saturday's trial that hooker Jayden Brailey's fitness is likely to play a part in his selections for next week's opener against Canberra.
Brailey has a "lower-grade" hamstring strain, but he is also returning from a knee injury. He hasn't played since round six last year.
With Phoenix Crossland now a proven No.9, if O'Brien doesn't believe Brailey is ready he may opt to make one of the three halves the bench utility.
Cogger wore the No.14 jersey in the trials, and it's a role he performed astutely for the Panthers last year. He also spent time at dummy-half against the Storm.
Despite the pressure Cogger's arrival put on his own position, Hastings welcomed the playmaker's return to the Knights from the outset, highlighting how he would be the only player in Newcastle's squad that has won a premiership.
Cogger and Gamble got the jump in the early part of the pre-season as Hastings was recovering from off-season leg surgery.
A Toukley Hawks junior who played 20 games for the Knights across 2016-18, Cogger is back at his debut club after also having stints at Canterbury and Huddersfield.
"He has brought another dimension," Hastings said, speaking on YKTR's Ebbs & Flows podcast released this week. "He can play six and seven, I think he switches his game up really well.
"Everyone talks about the grand final, but I look at the games before that when he had to play seven .... He has taught me a fair bit.
"He has had to learn our system, but he has also brought what he learned at Penrith, which is a pretty good breeding system for halves.
"What 'Cogs' does really well, is he knows what he is really good at and nails that."
Hastings began last season at halfback playing alongside Ponga, but he ultimately started 15 of his 22 games with Gamble at five-eighth due Ponga's concussion woes and eventual return to fullback.
However it was in the pre-season where he first stuck a combination with Gamble whilst Ponga was out with a separate injury.
"[Kalyn] hurt his calf last pre-season and was out ... and me and Tyson got six weeks of reps together," Hastings said of Gamble.
"The moment I stood on the field with him, I knew that I was going to get effort, defence, competitiveness, would chase kicks - do all the hard [stuff].
"After four weeks, we were having spine meetings and he was running the meetings. I didn't realise how smart he was. People look at Tyson - he has a mullet, he is out there, he speaks his mind - but he is a very smart and intelligent footy player.
"With 'Greeny' [assistant coach Blake Green] overseeing our attack, he developed tempo ... a real good kicker of the football, and if you add those two things with the competitive nature ... he is a genuine six in the NRL."
With only two starting halves positions, one of the three is likely to either come off the bench in round one or miss out completely and play NSW Cup next week.
It might be a tough call for the coach, but the depth in the position is only a positive. The Knights also have Will Pryce, who has shown his skills in the trials at five-eighth, on their roster.
"The halves battle is well and truly on," Hastings said.
"The best thing about it is we're all accountable.
"We all have to get along, first and foremost, but we all need to put the best interests of the team first. I've really enjoyed that through the pre-season ... you can tell all three boys are competing.
"It's bringing out the best in not only us ... but the whole team. It's going to be interesting which way it goes."
