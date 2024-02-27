New phone tower to dial residents out west into better reception

RESIDENTS in the city's west will be dialled-in to better reception as Lake Macquarie councillors approve a new Optus tower at Argenton.
The 35-metre high tower at 535 Lake Road Argenton is expected to deliver better reception to businesses, residents and visitors.
At Monday night's council meeting, Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said improved connectivity is needed as the city grows.
"I think it's important to note that technology is now an essential, if you are in a suburb without the technology to connect you to the rest of the world you can't have a home business, you can't work from home, you can't do many things, children can not necessarily access what they need for education," he said.
"The fact we are building in the western and northern edge of the lake with towers that provide connectivity to the important infrastructure that we need for communication technology I think is a good thing."
The tower is 20m, or 133.3 per cent higher than the maximum height allowed under the council's development controls.
It will be built within an existing electrical substation between Lake Road and the Main Northern Railway line.
Nearby, residential land and a large workshop with offices to the south of the site are expected to benefit.
Labor Cr David Belcher said he's always been supportive of building more phone towers.
"This is infrastructure, this is as needed as a road or bridge or any other facilities our residents take for granted," he said.
"We saw over COVID the desperate need for solid connectivity, that's good 4G or 5G connection so people can operate from their homes if they need to, they can make emergency calls if necessary.
"This is vital infrastructure so I'm very happy to support this as well."
According to the council, the tower will have economic benefits by creating jobs during construction and providing an enhanced essential service to businesses, residents and visitors to Argenton, Boolaroo and surrounds.
