Excluding NDIS clients from taxi use is rank

I BELIEVE the lord mayor has appeared unable or unwilling to grasp why almost 44 per cent of those eligible to vote in this month's ALP preselection failed to support her as lord mayoral candidate despite the advantage of incumbency and the associated widespread promotion that comes with the job. I would have thought a simple acknowledgement of the concern that obviously exists amongst the party's faithful would go a long way towards showing she can listen to the voices of dissent and will be prepared to engage in dialogue with her dissenters in the future. It was a lost opportunity.