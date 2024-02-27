NPL: New match official abuse rules lead to more positive action

Newcastle Olympic co-coach Paul DeVitis believes tougher sanctions for match official abuse will lead to more free-flowing matches this NPL men's Northern NSW season.
Olympic defeated Cooks Hill 2-1 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday to give DeVitis and Neil Owens a winning start to their tenure.
A free kick from Blake Green (23rd minute) and header from Jacob Pepper (57th) put Olympic in control before Carter Smith (87th) scored to provide a tense finish.
"It was a really positive start," DeVitis said.
"First half, we came out and dominated a lot of it. We played really well from backline to our midfield, which is something we've worked on.
"We looked comfortable doing that and we got our wide players in the game early, which was good. We have good, fast attacking players and the big ground probably suited us quite well.
"Cooks Hill came out really strong in the second half, the first 10 minutes, and put us under a bit of pressure. But we weathered that and I thought we controlled the game well after the second goal."
The game was one of the first played under Northern NSW Football's zero tolerance policy on match official abuse, which brings in heavier penalties for offenders on and off the pitch, and their clubs.
DeVitis said the effect on players was clear.
"The boys said, because of the new rules, everyone was hesitant to say anything to the refs, but there wasn't many fouls where you needed too anyway," he said.
"The referees had a really good game, I thought. They controlled it well and to all the boys' credit, they were good to the referee.
"I think it's still a bit of a feeling out period to see what you can and can't do. But it does make the game flow faster.
"There were hardly any stoppages. If there was a free kick, everyone would move away and the game would restart, so I think that's going to be very positive to see games a bit more free-flowing.
"There were a couple of times where there were tackles where someone would normally go up and say something to the referee, but no one did."
