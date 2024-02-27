'Difficult' decision on 120-lot estate swings in developer's favour

A "DIFFICULT" decision on a 120-lot housing estate has swung in favour of the developer despite drawing the ire of numerous Wyee residents.
Lake Macquarie council approved the Ramsgate Estate subdivision near quiet bushland at Wyee Point at Monday night's meeting, one of three 'super lots' in a much larger 584-lot proposal.
In submissions, residents took umbrage with an increase in traffic both during and after construction, impacts to flora and fauna and concern the development would change the character of the area, put pressure on already stretched medical services and increase crime and anti-social behaviour.
Despite clear community angst, councillors unanimously voted to approve the subdivision, arguing that "on merit" it met the council's criteria.
Liberal Cr Jason Pauling assured local residents that their concerns "have been heard".
"Despite some issues raised by residents, on balance this stacks up, on merit this is a largely complying application that probably deserves to be approved," he said.
"That said, is this the best? Probably not.
"That's not for us to determine either, ours is, does this application have sufficient merit to warrant approval? Or if it doesn't, what are the planning grounds where it fails that gives us justification to reject it?
"I think it's a subtle distinction that's almost lost."
A total of 26 submissions were received, all of which objected to the development.
The subdivision will create 120 lots in two stages, the first providing 71 lots and the second 49, with sizes ranging from 450m2 to 874m2.
Labor Cr David Belcher said it was a "difficult" decision to make regarding a paper subdivision from 1918.
"We have several of these in our city and all are incredibly difficult, they've been on our books for many, many years and are incredibly hard to get off and the one at Wyee itself is incredibly problematic," he said.
"Not the quickest but the most direct way of resolving these issues is having them developed appropriately, we know we are in a crisis when it comes to housing not just in Lake Macquarie but across Australia and we're adding much-needed stock to this area.
"It's 600 lots, that's a very significant development, so I certainly understand the community's angst in that regard but overall I take this as a benefit for our city and a benefit for the residents who will be able to enjoy living at Wyee Point."
Developer FTLR Pty Ltd owns 431 of the lots, the council another 90 and 62 belong to individual owners.
The remaining 19 lots are owned separately and aren't included in the over-arching development application.
A new area plan approved in July, 2022 that rectified issues with the historical paper subdivision of the land drew 107 submissions from local residents.
Nearly 90 of those raised concerns with minimum lot sizes, traffic increases and the capacity for local infrastructure to support a new development.
In October, 2022, the council approved a voluntary planning agreement between it and the developer to dedicate biodiversity offset land and make a financial contribution to its maintenance in perpetuity.
Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said he was glad the development offered a diverse range of lot sizes, but said he would like to see more affordable housing built across the city.
"I understand that there are issues the community will find difficulty with, I understand personally how new estates can be uncomfortable during their development," he said.
"That time does pass and I hope the community ultimately embraces some of those changes and the community itself becomes richer and more vibrant as part of that process."
Access was another issue raised by residents, who felt the existing roads would struggle to handle extra construction traffic and that heavy vehicles and machinery would worsen the condition of the roads and create safety and amenity issues.
The development includes three access points to connect to the existing road network, being Saddlers Way, Railway Street and Lake Road.
A traffic impact assessment submitted with the application suggested the existing roads would be able to handle traffic generated by the development.
