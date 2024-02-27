Lightning strikes: fighter jets put on show as spectators brave weather

LIGHTNING of a different kind captivated spectators when fighter jets tore through the sky over Williamtown.
Multiple F-35A Lightning II planes took off from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base north of Newcastle for a flying display at about 2pm on Tuesday, February 27.
Hundreds of spectators - including children with ear protectors - lined the fence or waited in their cars nearby to catch a glimpse of the stealth fighters taking off.
Grey clouds rolled in and the jets were quick to disappear from sight.
But, plane spotters didn't miss out altogether, with a couple of F-35A Lightning II jets carrying out some manouvres over Williamtown.
Witnesses counted more than a dozen F-35A Lightning II jets take off and land, along with a few Hawks.
The F-35A Lightning II is the Australian Defence Force's first fifth-generation air combat capability.
It's a highly advanced and supersonic aircraft, designed to be at the forefront of technology.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.