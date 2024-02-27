Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Kindy on the beach: pre-schoolers learn risks of fun in the sun

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated February 27 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finlay, Evelyn, Rosie, Eleanor, Parker, Hamish from the Little Unicorn childcare in Honeysuckle learn about beach safety at Newcastle Beach. Picture Peter Lorimer
Finlay, Evelyn, Rosie, Eleanor, Parker, Hamish from the Little Unicorn childcare in Honeysuckle learn about beach safety at Newcastle Beach. Picture Peter Lorimer

Pre-schoolers are getting out of the classroom and into the sand with a local beach safety initiative.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.