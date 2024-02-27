Kindy on the beach: pre-schoolers learn risks of fun in the sun

Pre-schoolers are getting out of the classroom and into the sand with a local beach safety initiative.
The Honeysuckle Little Unicorn Early Education and Preschool centre runs 'Beach Kindy' fortnightly on Tuesdays.
Children between three and five are learning about sun, water and transport safety related to the beach.
On Tuesday February 27, the childcare took children to Newcastle Beach to revise their lesson about water safety and rips from the week before.
Little Unicorn childcare supervisor Georgia Flemming said the program gives children exposure to the outside community.
"They absorb so much when they're young, so being able to teach them early about sun safety and water safety is really beneficial," Ms Flemming said.
Ms Flemming said the children enjoy the program and love exploring outside.
"A lot of outdoor play revolves around the beach or swimming pools," she said.
Growing up in a coastal town like Newcastle, Ms Flemming said it is really important for children to learn basic safety skills.
On Tuesday March 5, the Cancer Council will give the kids a sun safety lesson.
A fortnight later, on Tuesday March 12, the childcare will visit Stockton beach and hear from the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council about the waterways.
