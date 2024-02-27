NPL: Star-studded Jaffas rely on late addition to fill early void

Lambton Jaffas have a deep roster of notable talent, but one of their lesser-known additions could play an important role early in their dual NPL title defence.
Ethan Eames, a former emerging Jets player, scored the final goal for Jaffas after coming off the bench late in their opening round 3-0 win over Lake Macquarie on Saturday night.
Eames is back in the NPL after taking seasons off following a serious knee injury.
He gained his chance in round one with Sean Pratt (calf), Matt Cahill and Finn Todhunter (back) injured and following the loss of Sascha Montefiore (knee) for the year. Pratt and Cahill could miss the first eight rounds, while Todhunter is about a month away.
"I had him at Charlestown under 18s and he hasn't played since then," Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said of Eames.
"I wasn't sure how good he'd be. He came in only late in pre-season.
"He was brilliant in 18s, a very powerful player and very strong. He's a good pick-up but he's still got to get fit.
"He's got that bit of X-factor, which is probably what we need at the moment, with Finn, Pratty and Matt Cahill out."
Sam Webb joined the casualty list after coming off with a hip flexor injury.
** Another comeback goalscorer was Charlestown's Harry Frendo, who got the winner in a 2-1 victory New Lambton at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe said Frendo went goalless last year after tearing cartilage in his knee in the final pre-season game. He battled through the injury before it worsened and he succumbed to surgery.
"It was nice to see him get that because he's worked hard in pre-season," Pascoe said.
** New Lambton will have top signing Josh Piddington, and hopefully attacker Chase Lattimore, back on Saturday when they host Valentine.
Piddington was serving the final game of his suspension from a dangerous tackle for Jaffas last season when the Golden Eagles lost on Sunday.
Lattimore was injured but coach Shane Pryce hoped to have him on board in round two. Charlie Kelly, who was sent off on Sunday, will be suspended.
Pryce said the strong debut of 17-year-old Reinhard Lloyd was one of the many positives for New Lambton out of the opening game.
** Wallsend have gone from the brink of collapse to an opening round win in the men's second-tier, Northern League One
With no head coach and limited volunteers, the Red Devils withdrew from the league in November before news of the decision sparked a rally from supporters.
They started the year with a 4-0 win over South Cardiff away on Friday. Belswans, who look major contenders for promotion, were the other big winners, thumping Cessnock 10-3 at home on Saturday. Toronto Awaba and Thornton drew 3-3 in the other match played.
** A plan came together for Valentine coach Adam Hughes on Saturday when they edged Maitland 1-0 on the road.
Valentine won thanks to a class first-half finish from Nicholas Martinelli and disciplined defensive effort from Phoenix.
"It was a decent start, playing away from home," Hughes said.
"We set up a bit of a game plan and structure and it worked for us.
"Fitness-wise, we are going to continue to build, but the main thing was we go there, win the game and keep a clean sheet.
"There were massive positives out of the game. Keeper Brodie [Volkiene] had to make some saves towards the end of the game but we contained their threats pretty well.
"But it was a solid performance, Brodie wasn't really tested for the majority of the game.
"It was a solid defensive structure and they couldn't really break us down. It was to contain the threat of [Jimmy] Thompson and [Braedyn] Crowley and I thought we did it well."
