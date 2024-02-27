Seven teens charged after stolen BMW allegedly rams cop car in chase

SEVEN teenagers - aged between 13 and 16 - have been charged after an allegedly stolen BMW sparked a chase through Newcastle and rammed a police car.
Officers allegedly tried to stop both a Hyundai Santa Fe and a BMW X1 on Minmi Road at Cameron Park at about 2.30am on Monday, February 26.
The two vehicles were believed to have been stolen, and police said a chase was sparked when the drivers refused to pull over.
The pursuit continued towards Edgeworth where the Hyundai was abandoned on Main Road and those inside jumped into the BMW, according to police.
Police allege the BMW rammed a police vehicle before fleeing the scene towards Cardiff.
No police officers were injured, and a short time later, the pursuit was called off.
Witnesses reported hearing the car screaming through the Cardiff area, with police sirens following, for several minutes in the early hours.
The luxury vehicle was allegedly spotted by police again hours later - at about 8.20am - on the Golden Highway at Mount Thornley.
A chase was sparked again, police said.
Officers successfully deployed road spikes a short time later and the BMW came to a stop at Sandy Hollow, which is more than 130 kilometres from Cameron Park.
Seven teenagers were arrested at the scene.
All of them were taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where they were assisting officers with their investigation on Monday afternoon and later charged.
Three boys were charged with joyriding in a stolen car, aged 13, 15, and 16. The 13-year-old was further charged with breaching bail and the 15-year-old was charged with goods in custody.
The trio, along with a 15-year-old boy, were refused bail to front children's court on Tuesday.
That 15-year-old boy was the alleged driver, and was charged with police pursuit, driving a car taken without consent, breaching bail, and fraud.
A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were charged with joyriding, and the boy was further charged with a fraud offence as well.
Both were granted strict bail to front court next month.
One 15-year-old girl was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.