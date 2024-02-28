After 32 years, Joel is finally turning eight

It is Joel Wagner's 32nd birthday, but is it really?
For some, a leap-year birthday is a walking maths problem. If you were born on February 29, 1992, are you 32 or eight?
With a "real" birthday once every four years, Mr Wagner says his day gets to be unique and memorable.
"Everyone has a birthday that is the same every year, but mine is like a guessing game," he said.
This leap year Mr Wagner will get an eighth birthday badge to wear at his celebrations.
Growing up his parents could never decide whether to celebrate on February 28th or March 1st.
"That's been my whole life, everyone has their own opinion of when my actual birthday is," he said.
Celebrating his birthday on the 28th on non-leap years, Mr Wagner ran into some trouble on his 18th birthday.
The bottle shop refused to sell him alcohol because, according to his licence, he had not turned 18.
"They just looked at my licence and said, hang on, your birthday says the 29th but it's actually the 28th, so you're a day early," he said.
"I said, well, tomorrow doesn't exist, but they couldn't serve me."
As a former high school teacher, children loved that they were "older" than him, he said.
"They'd say 'you can't tell me what to do sir, you're only five years old and I'm 12,'" Mr Wagner said.
While it can be fun having a rare birthday, Mr Wagner said not having a set birthday every year was the only downside.
Madi Haynes was born in the millennium and a leap year, making her 24 (or six) this year.
She agreed with Mr Wagner that in high school she wished she had a special day each year.
"Everyone else had their day, and I just didn't get that," she said. "It was a bit of a funny feeling."
Deciding which day to celebrate on non-leap years is not a problem for Ms Haynes.
"I'm a bit extra, I usually celebrate the whole week," she said.
Ms Haynes said having a unique birthday was a great conversation starter because she had never met anyone else born on February 29, 2000.
"It's funny to see people calculate how old I actually am," she said.
While this year is exciting for leap-year babies, an extra day can be an issue for some.
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood said a bonus day means more hospital patients in need.
They are urging an extra 5,500 people to donate blood or plasma before the end of February to meet increased demand.
Executive director of donor experience Cath Stone said people living with cancer would be the biggest users of donated blood.
"Around 2000 of the donations made on February 29 will be used for cancer treatments," she said.
To book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free donate blood app or call 13 14 95.
