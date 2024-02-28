Roxanne is Newcastle's newest small bar taking over this iconic space on Hunter Street

Tim Bone, the former manager at the Prince of Merewether and one-time manager at the Delany, has been waiting to see Roxanne - the city's newest small bar with an artsy film noir aesthetic - come to fruition for years. Like many ventures in the late night entertainment scene, the plans to open in 2020 ground to a halt when the pandemic descended, but the idea came out of hibernation in the last 12 months as the long-time barman secured the former bank building on the corner of Bolton and Hunter streets and began the fit-out.