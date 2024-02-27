Newcastle Herald
Four cruise visits in a week as Port Authority ramps up Newcastle visits

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
February 28 2024 - 9:00am
The Seven Seas Explorer visited Newcastle in January, the year's first cruise ship.
A string of four cruise visits in one week is underway as the Coral Princess, expected to sail through the Nobbys heads around 8am on Wednesday, follows Oceania Insignia and Silver Shadow on February 24 and 25, and precedes the expected arrival of the Borealis on Thursday.

