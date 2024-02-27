Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Five people, including children, hurt as car rolls on John Renshaw Drive

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 27 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Ambulance. File picture
A NSW Ambulance. File picture

FIVE people are being treated for injuries following a car crash on John Renshaw Drive this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.