Five people, including children, hurt as car rolls on John Renshaw Drive

FIVE people are being treated for injuries following a car crash on John Renshaw Drive this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Standford Merthyr following a two car crash on the corner of Wallsend and Mulbring streets at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 27.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald that a car had rolled over and Fire Rescue NSW crews and NSW Police were on scene.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed a Subaru with two occupants had rolled over and crashed into a second vehicle coming off of John Renshaw Drive on Mulbring street.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperon confirmed three patients were adults and two were children of an unknown age.
Two patients - one man and one woman - were taken to John Hunter Hospital, with the man being treated for a minor head injury.
FRNSW crews remained on scene and cleaned a fuel and oil leak on the road, ensuring there were no other spillages.
Live Traffic NSW reported the section of the road where the accident occurred was closed, however it has since reopened.
