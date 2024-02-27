Top-four mindset: Can Knights better wild 2023 campaign?

From 14th to fifth.
Rarely does a team make so much improvement between seasons.
Aside from the Warriors, who went from 15th to fourth, no other NRL side made more inroads last year.
The Knights won just six games in 2022, losing 18. A year later, they'd clocked up 14 wins, one draw and nine losses by the end of the regular season.
It was a campaign that just about had it all, and ended in a week-two finals exit - the furthest the club had gone since 2013, when Wayne Bennett was coach.
There were improvements on a number of fronts; in attack, defence, squad depth, competitiveness and more.
Now the task for coach Adam O'Brien, his staff and the players is to try and raise the bar again.
O'Brien has been coy on the team's 2024 aspirations, keeping them largely in-house, but as club legend Danny Buderus suggested in January - making the top four is the logical next step.
"The language and the dialogue, you've got to keep changing that now you've got some belief and evidence of what you can do," Buderus said.
"You start to go: 'Well, righto, where can we end up?'
"You're sort of not talking about top eight any more, you're talking about top four and where you need to finish.
"I think that's the way we've all got to start thinking and training, and that's the mindset going into the season."
Doing that, however, won't be easy. Aside from other teams improving, Newcastle will likely have to better their own impressive 2023 statistics to rise up the ladder.
The team scored 626 points last year, an average of 26.08 per game, which was by far the most in any of O'Brien's four seasons as coach and the highest average since 2006 - the last full season Andrew Johns played for the club.
The attack clicked, but it took time.
Early in the campaign, captain Kalyn Ponga was adjusting to life at five-eighth, and then he missed five games due to concussion. Four games after returning, his switch to the halves was abandoned and he returned to fullback.
While Ponga was out, however, new recruits Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings formed a solid partnership in the halves, one they were able to resume with Ponga back in the No.1 jersey. Phoenix Crossland also settled in at hooker, following Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.
Ponga, Hastings, Gamble and Crossland went on to play 10 consecutive matches together, the longest streak of games Newcastle had the same spine for since early 2020.
"It's massive," Ponga said in August. "I don't think I've ever played with a spine for so long."
And he hadn't, in more than 100 career appearances.
The continuity undoubtedly helped Newcastle achieve the club-record 10-game winning streak.
And their time together, along with only a few player departures from the starting side, should give Newcastle a big advantage heading into this season.
While the playmakers fired in 2023, the contributions of the outside backs was immense, particularly wingers Dominic Young and Greg Marzhew.
Young finished the year with a league-high 25 tries, while Marzhew scored 22. Combined, they scored 38 per cent of Newcastle's 121 tries.
Having lost Young, the Knights have a huge hole to fill on one wing.
But the recruitment of Penrith rookie Tom Jenkins, who has scored 40 tries in 49 NSW Cup games, along with the return of outside-back Krystian Mapapalangi from a lengthy injury stint, gives O'Brien two youthful options to consider as a replacement, alongside the experienced Enari Tuala.
At the other end of the field, it was clear from their opening games last year that Newcastle were a much more steely side, defensively, than in previous seasons. As the season progressed, some of their goal-line defence was outstanding.
The team conceded 451 points overall, an average 18.7 points per game, in the regular season, almost 10 points less than the average 27.5 they let in the year prior.
Club management had identified through the 2022 season that the team lacked a competitive edge and turned to the player market for answers.
First, they signed forwards Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington. Both hard men who wouldn't take a backward step. Then they netted Tyson Gamble, a pesky half that played well above his weight last year. Lastly, halfback Jackson Hastings came on board during the pre-season, signed as part of a player-swap for prop David Klemmer.
The club could hardly have found four more spirited players.
Gamble produced the best season of his career and happily chirped at opposing players. Hastings found a home at halfback and pushed his teammates. Elliott and Heterington both entered the campaign underdone after dealing with injuries in the pre-season, but they bolstered the middle of the park.
Collectively, all four helped make Newcastle a more formidable team.
It was evident early in the campaign that the Knights had more desperation about them. More grit. More determination.
It was perhaps best evidenced when the team lost a golden-point thriller to Penrith in round seven, falling 16-15 at McDonald Jones Stadium.
They lost the game that night, but their performance gave the players reason to believe they could match it with the best of them.
They also got an understanding of what their efforts meant to the fans when a New-cas-tle chant rang out around the ground AFTER the game was decided.
That was a glimpse of what was to come later in the season, when once the side went on a winning run, the club sold out three consecutive home games.
The fans responded, and even Johns remarked that the semi-final against the Raiders - the club's first at home since 2006 - had the best atmosphere he had ever seen at the stadium.
That support should carry through into this season given how the team captured the imagination.
If the Knights are to become a top-four side, then making a better start to their campaign is a must.
They won just three of their opening nine games last year, and had to rely on a winning streak that is unlikely to be repeated to make the finals.
Newcastle open their campaign at McDonald Jones Stadium against the Raiders, and play four of their first six games at home.
Their draw seems favourable, although they have to face the Panthers, Storm and Warriors, who all made last year's top four, twice this season.
Two games at home to finish the regular season, against the Titans and Dolphins, appears an ideal scenario should they be competing for a spot in the finals.
O'Brien's hardest task might be picking a team for round one.
With the entire squad healthy, there is strong competition for a number of positions.
In the halves, after winning a premiership with Penrith, Toukley Hawks junior Jack Cogger has returned home for the next three seasons and is pushing incumbents Hastings and Gamble for a place in the side.
In the back row, the departure of Lachlan Fitzgibbon has opened up a starting spot which English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul, seven-game rookie Dylan Lucas and former Souths forward Jed Cartwright are gunning for.
Wing, where Tuala, Jenkins and Mapapalangi are all considered options, is the other position where O'Brien faces a tough call.
They are likely to be welcome problems for the coach, who in recent years has at times lamented a lack of quality depth in the squad.
On multiple occasions when questioned about selections, O'Brien has stated that he wouldn't just hand out jerseys for the sake of it.
In other words, players in reserve grade needed to convince him they deserved a shot.
That is unlikely to be the case this season.
With a fit roster, and competition for spots, O'Brien should be able to make changes if players in the NRL side do not perform to his required standards.
It will be a luxury he has largely yet to enjoy.
A fresh batch of rookies have also entered the fold.
Four existing players have been elevated to the top-30 roster, including fullback David Armstrong, lock Myles Martin, prop Paul Bryan and hooker Riley Jones.
The club has also added Will Pryce, the son of English great Leon Pryce, who has played 45 Super League games and shapes as potential cover for multiple positions.
All of which, in theory, suggests the Knights are well placed heading in the 2024 season.
If they can avoid major injuries and keep their core group of players on the park, consistently, a consecutive finals berth looks well within reach.
Ponga will again be central to any success.
But if there's been one advantage of having the skipper sidelined in recent years, it's that the team has had to learn to win without him.
In the past, the Knights have been accused of being too reliant on Ponga.
And while he played a starring role in the run to the finals last year, winning the Dally M Medal in the process, in the early part of the campaign the Knights were winning games without him.
Hastings and Gamble have taken pressure off the club's marquee man on the field, and off it he is surrounded by an ever-strengthening group of leaders.
With the likes of Tyson Frizell, Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott, Dane Gagai and the Saifiti brothers, the Knights have a quality batch of experienced heads setting the standards.
Combined with some young talent, the club might just have the right mix to do something special in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.