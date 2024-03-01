Year round holiday living beckons in this executive Addison Road oasis

5 beds | 4 bath | 6 car
Nestled amongst lush rainforest like grounds that provides supreme privacy, this inspired family oasis showcases the ultimate in relaxed New Lambton living.
Boasting unmatched resort-style entertaining complete with outdoor kitchen, feature fireplace and poolside guest house, this superb residence offers the pinnacle of luxurious living in a highly coveted locale.
Positioned in an exclusive cul-de-sac location surrounded by some of New Lambton's finest homes and set on an expansive 1600sqm block, 52 Addison Road offers luxury on a grand scale and is just moments to local village shops, parks, schools, and ever popular Blackbutt Reserve.
The deluxe master bedroom, featuring walk-in robe and ensuite overlooks a tropical-inspired garden.
The spacious lounge/dining area leads to an enclosed sunroom with combustion fireplace.
A downstairs rumpus/fourth bedroom adjoins a second bathroom.
Louvre windows throughout allow desirable cross flow breezes, while interiors and exteriors have been freshly painted and new window furnishings installed.
The sparkling landscaped inground pool features a spectacular outdoor kitchen, while the freestanding studio/fifth bedroom located adjacent comes shower, toilet and an upstairs bed/living area.
The house is set on an expansive 1600sqm block with lush established gardens with drive access to double carport and double garage with loft storage.
Conveniently located a short walk to Regent Street village and in close proximity to John Hunter Hospital this property is well suited for family living, medical professions or anyone seeking executive style living with convenient access to Newcastle city and surrounds.
"The main house offers a versatile layout that can be used as either 3 or 4 bedrooms whilst the self-contained studio that adjoins the pool offers a fifth bedroom option or the ultimate guest accommodation or teenage retreat," listing agent Todd Mason from McGrath Estate Agents New Lambton said.
"It features side drive-through access to multiple double carports and double lock-up garage with additional storage above, fully fenced yard with spacious level grassed area ideal for family buyers.
"The property has been held in the same ownership for over 20 years so this truly is a rare opportunity to secure one of New Lambton's finest homes.
"The property goes to auction on April 6 and it will be interesting to see what interest it generates.
"The property next door, 54 Addison Road, recently sold for for $4,950,000."
