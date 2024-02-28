Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Luxe Tea Gardens home secures a buyer and record price after a year on market

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 1 2024 - 6:48pm, first published February 28 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This luxury home at 97 Marine Drive in Tea Gardens had sold for a record price after almost one year on the market. Picture supplied
This luxury home at 97 Marine Drive in Tea Gardens had sold for a record price after almost one year on the market. Picture supplied

A LUXURY home in Tea Gardens has sold for a record price after almost one year on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.