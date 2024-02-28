Luxe Tea Gardens home secures a buyer and record price after a year on market

A LUXURY home in Tea Gardens has sold for a record price after almost one year on the market.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 1432 square metres at 97 Marine Drive sold for an undisclosed sum with listing agent Tom Woods at River Realty.
Mr Woods took over the listing in October after the property failed to sell with another agent who was selling the home in conjunction with high-end real estate company, Christie's International.
It hit the market in March last year via an expressions of interest campaign with a guide of $5 million.
A run of interest rates rises and other factors, such as a 20-apartment complex set for development on the block next door, saw the property relisted with Mr Woods at a lowered guide of $3.5 million.
The property sold under the guide however, it still achieved a benchmark price for Tea Gardens and surpassed the previous $2.2 million record.
"The campaign went through quite a lot of challenges as we were were working through a changing market and rising interest rates,' Mr Woods said.
"There is a development site going in next door, so when you're selling a lifestyle or a holiday home, it can be a little off-putting.
"We managed to secure for the owner what is a record result for a beautiful home in Tea Gardens."
Prior to the sale, a four-bedroom home on an acreage held the title as the most expensive residential property in Tea Gardens after it sold for $2.2 million in December 2021.
The median house price in Tea Gardens is $946,000, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Woods said the luxury home was sold to a buyer from the Hunter Valley moving from Oakhampton Heights.
It drew widespread interest during the campaign, including a high level of overseas enquiry.
"The campaign attracted buyers from an international level," he said.
"We had some buyers from New Zealand look at the property as a coastal opportunity and we also had a couple of business entrepreneurs from Melbourne consider the property as a bed and breakfast-style operation.
"With the expansion of Williamtown airport as an international airport and the extension of Raymond Terrace bypass, buyers are starting to see there is a real growth opportunity in that part of the market."
It was built in 2010 by owner Mark Betar, who operated Toyota car dealerships in Dubbo before retiring and moving to Tea Gardens, and his wife, Lyn.
The spacious home was designed to capture the water views.
The house occupies a large block overlooking the Myall River and is set across three levels, including a gym, multiple living areas, terraces, courtyards and decks, as well as a media room, top-floor loft study and lift access.
The impressive design has high ceilings with void spaces and architectural skylights that allow light to flow into the home.
The kitchen is fitted with Gaggenau appliances and it also has a wine cellar with a tasting area.
Outside has a second terrace adjoining the dining room with an outdoor gas fireplace and access to the pool and poolside terrace.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.