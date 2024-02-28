Newcastle Herald
'Have to stop': vaping addicts face withdrawals as users rise, bans expand

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 29 2024 - 7:00am
Vapes shown in different flavours before the bans took effect. Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP Photos
Vapes shown in different flavours before the bans took effect. Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP Photos

Smoking rates fell by five per cent in seven years in the Hunter New England district while vaping rates soared, federal data shows.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

