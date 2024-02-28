Jet Archie Goodwin eyes another goal with F3 Derby starting spot

Jets striker Archie Goodwin feels physically and mentally ready to start the F3 derby against Central Coast on Saturday at home after a welcome return to the scoresheet.
Goodwin scored the first equaliser then played a role in the second as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Macarthur last Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 19-year-old turned in a cutback from Daniel Wilmering in the 71st minute, then found Lucas Mauragis in behind with a quick throw-in to help him earn a penalty converted by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 89th.
Goodwin's goal in round 18 was his first since his opening game of the A-League season, a round five 3-1 loss to the Mariners in Gosford on November 25.
That was also his first match in a streak of 13 consecutive appearances - all off the bench - in his comeback from two back surgeries.
"It was good to be out there, I haven't scored in a while so it's good to get my name on the scoresheet and hopefully more to come," Goodwin said.
"It's the first time in a long time I've played consecutive games so I feel like my body's in the right place at the moment, and just more to come.
"I'm looking to make an impact every time I step on the pitch so to be involved in those goals is really important for me and it just gives me a bit of momentum going into this weekend."
The homegrown talent had a game off before the 32-minute cameo against Macarthur and was now eyeing a derby start.
"Got to train hard this week and put my best foot forward and hopefully [coach Rob Stanton] puts the trust in me," he said.
"I'm always pushing for a start. I think it's good to have competition in the team and that's my end goal for this season. I want to get on the pitch as much as I can and play as many minutes as I can, and hopefully get more goals."
It has been a long road back for Goodwin, who made eight appearances in each of his first three seasons because of injuries.
An extensive gym program and cautious management of work loads have helped Goodwin feel "fit and ready to go" but he has also faced a mental battle.
"I think after the second time I did my back, it was probably mentally the hardest thing," he said.
"A lot of time where I was just sitting on the sidelines just watching the team at training, it's one of the worst things as a player, not being able to get out there and do what you love.
"I'm in a better place now. Mentally, I'm ready to go and I'm really happy with where I'm at."
He said the Jets, now in 11th spot - eight points off the top six, took positives from last week's draw.
"We showed a lot of fight in that game," he said.
"We went down twice and brought it back. It was disappointing not to get the win, but I think there were positive signs in there, leading into a derby this weekend, which is a really important game. I think we'll get the boys geed up and ready to go.
"I remember as a kid, they were the biggest games of the year, going to them, watching them and winning them was very important to me so this weekend is going to be a massive game, and we've just got to get the boys geed up and ready to go."
