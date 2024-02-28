Newcastle fast bowler 'forever grateful' for Test, ODI umpiring journey

TWO of Australia's most respected umpires have announced their retirement from Cricket Australia's (CA) elite panel, with Newcastle's Paul Wilson and Bruce Oxenford to officiate one final time together this week.
The Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland at the WACA Ground, starting Friday, will be Oxenford and Wilson's last engagement for CA.
His 62 first-class matches included four Sheffield Shield finals. There were also 61 List A matches.
Wilson was a well-known figure on the BBL scene, officiating in five finals among his 88 fixtures.
The 52-year-old, who played one Test and 11 ODIs for Australia, will continue to umpire in various franchise tournaments around the world.
"I am forever grateful to Cricket Australia for signing me to the Project Panel, following in the footsteps of Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker," Wilson said via a statement released on Wednesday.
"This profession has enabled me to travel the world, be a part of some amazing cricket matches and make lifelong friends along the way.
"I'm truly honoured to be able to spend my last first-class match with Ox."
Oxenford, a veteran of 62 Tests and 97 ODIs, spent 13 years on the ICC panel before retiring from the international ranks in January, 2021.
He continued with CA's panel, reaching 75 first-class, 50 List A and 43 BBL matches.
