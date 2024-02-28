Newcastle hopeful of stables plan win in Racing NSW announcement

Newcastle Jockey Club hopes to receive good news about its stables redevelopment plan on Thursday when Racing NSW is expected to announce significant upgrades to provincial clubs.
Racing Minister David Harris announced on Wednesday that Saranne Cooke had been appointed as the first female chair of Racing NSW. Cooke will front a press conference at Wyong Race Club on Thursday at which the announcement about upgrades is expected.
All five provincial clubs - Newcastle, Gosford, Wyong, Kembla Grange and Hawkesbury - have plans featuring new on-course stables which have yet to come to fruition.
The NJC unveiled an ambitious $20 million plan for a 508-box, double-storey complex at the Chatham Street end of the Broadmeadow course in March 2017.
The club has since sold Cessnock Racecourse to Racing NSW to further its plan and also built new raceday stalls to make room for the new stables, which would replace the outdated boxes at the Beaumont Street end.
The NJC gained state government approval for a 480-box development application in late 2022. However, it has been unable to secure government funding for the project, which has ballooned in estimated costs past $50 million. The club looked at cheaper, one-storey plans late last year and last month held positive talks with Racing NSW chief Peter V'landys.
