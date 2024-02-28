Woman dies while boating on river

A WOMAN has died while boating on a river on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Hawkesbury River at Bar Point, on the state's Central Coast, just before 8am on February 28 after reports a woman had gone missing.
Police were told the woman had disappeared after leaving in a boat.
Marine Area Command officers discovered an unoccupied boat at the scene before pulling a 44-year-old woman from the water.
The woman was unresponsive and police immediately began first aid.
Ambulance paramedics arrived and took over the resuscitation effort but the woman sadly could not be saved, and died at the scene.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident, or who witnessed it, has been urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
