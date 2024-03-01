5 beds | 2 bath | 0 car
Nestled in the tranquil embrace of a quiet cul-de-sac, 85 Northumberland Street in Maryville beckons you to experience the perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary living.
This meticulously renovated home, dating back to its 1912 origins, seamlessly marries the charm of its heritage with the convenience of modern design.
Imbued with an abundance of natural light and thoughtfully crafted spaces, the residence pays homage to its roots, preserving original features that tell the story of its rich history, creating a unique and character-filled sanctuary for those who appreciate a home with a story to tell.
Features include wrap around undercover porch and established low maintenance gardens.
Blackbutt timber floorboards flow through the bottom entry level neatly meeting up with the original Kauri floorboards which flow through the downstairs bedrooms.
The exterior has been freshly painted and the home has been fully insulated to keep it cool in summer and warm in winter.
It is also soundproofed and has fully installed Swann HD security system.
The upstairs parents retreat boasts a private ensuite, TV/sitting room, library/study and walkin robe.
The open plan kitchen boasts Stone bench top and Delonghi five burner gas cooktop and electric oven.
Mere metres from the scenic Maryville Cycleway, this property offers enviable lifestyle opportunities with easy access to Newcastle CBD, Beaumont Street cafes and restaurants, and the shops at Mayfield.
The property is also zoned to the popular Tighes Hill Public School and San Clemente High School.
