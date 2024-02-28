Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Hunter 'not on the radar' while state auditor slams $5b WestInvest fund

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 29 2024 - 5:00am
Former treasurer Matt Kean in Newcastle three weeks before the March 2023 state election. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The former NSW government virtually ignored the Hunter in the last state election campaign while handing out billions of public money in western Sydney under a program the Auditor-General's office says was devised in seven days without a business case.

Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

