Position of strength: Knights cover all bases for 2024

Leo Thompson has gone from a virtual unknown to regular starter in the space of two seasons and is likely to be partnered by one of the Saifiti brothers round one. O'Brien has preferred to interchange Daniel and Jacob to ensure one of them is on the field at all times. Hetherington played every game last year, while Mat Croker missed only two. Brodie Jones has spent time in the middle and Paul Bryan, a 21-year-old Queenslander, has been touted as a potential 2024 debutant.