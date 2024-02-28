Position of strength: Knights cover all bases for 2024

With no long-term injuries among their top-30 squad, Newcastle head into the 2024 campaign with strong depth across the park.
While recruitment ahead of last season focused on signing competitors like Tyson Gamble and Jack Hetherington to make Newcastle a more formidable side, additions for 2024 and beyond have bolstered the options for coach Adam O'Brien to call upon.
The Knights appear to have all bases covered should injuries arise this year.
Several versatile players can cover more than one position, and multiple rising rookies are building towards NRL opportunities should they open up.
Rugby league reporter Max McKinney breaks down the coverage in each position.
Starter: Kalyn Ponga
Back-up options: Will Pryce, David Armstrong, Fletcher Sharpe
If Kalyn Ponga picks up where he left off he is almost certain to be picked for Queensland this year, which means Newcastle will likely need an alternative fullback at least through the Origin period. Will Pryce has 45 games of Super League experience and looked silky during the trials. David Armstrong was also impressive, bagging a double, and has form at NSW Cup level. Sharpe might be a longer term prospect but is catching eyes.
Likely starters: Greg Marzew, Enari Tuala
Back-up options: Tom Jenkins, David Armstrong, Krystian Mapapalangi, Laitia Moceidreke
Newcastle have a vacant spot to fill following Dom Young's departure. Enari Tuala is a proven performer and has made 90 NRL appearances so will likely get first crack. But the Knights have some options for the flanks with the addition of Tom Jenkins and return of Krystian Mapapalangi from a long-term injury layoff. Laitia Moceidreke is on a NSW Cup contract, but at 1.97m tall and more than 100kg, he looks an appealing prospect.
Starters: Bradman Best, Dane Gagai
Back-up options: Enari Tuala, Krystian Mapapalangi, Tom Jenkins
Best missed only one game last year, and Gagai four, but in recent years they have both been hit by injuries. Tuala has been a dependable back-up, and Jenkins looked strong in the trials when he spent time at centre. Mapapalangi played two NRL games at the end of the 2022 season, but will need to build his match fitness up after essentially missing the entire 2023 campaign due to back-to-back shoulder injuries.
Likely starter: Tyson Gamble
Back-up options: Jack Cogger, Will Pryce
Tyson Gamble made the No.6 jersey his own last year after Ponga's switch to five-eighth was abandoned. He was one of the side's best by season's end, and his efforts in the elimination-final win proved how important he had become. But Gamble is under pressure from Jack Cogger this season. Pryce has played plenty of five-eighth in England should multiple injuries hit the halves.
Likely starter: Jackson Hastings
Back-up options: Jack Cogger
Hastings played 22 games at halfback in 2023 and despite a limited pre-season due to leg surgery, had a solid showing in the first trial, notching three try-assists. Cogger showed at Penrith last year he is more than up to the task if given the No.7 duties.
Likely starter: Phoenix Crossland
Back-up options: Jayden Brailey, Jack Cogger, Riley Jones
With Brailey and Crossland fit, the Knights will be well served from dummy-half. The former suffered a recent hamstring strain and is racing the clock to be fit for round one, but he is unlikely to be rushed given his injury record. Cogger spent time at hooker at Penrith last year and in the second trial, and may do so through the season. Riley Jones debuted late last year and will keep developing.
Likely starters: Leo Thompson, Jacob Saifiti
Back-up options: Daniel Saifiti, Jack Hetherington, Mat Croker, Brodie Jones, Paul Bryan
Leo Thompson has gone from a virtual unknown to regular starter in the space of two seasons and is likely to be partnered by one of the Saifiti brothers round one. O'Brien has preferred to interchange Daniel and Jacob to ensure one of them is on the field at all times. Hetherington played every game last year, while Mat Croker missed only two. Brodie Jones has spent time in the middle and Paul Bryan, a 21-year-old Queenslander, has been touted as a potential 2024 debutant.
Likely starters: Tyson Frizell, Dylan Lucas
Back-up options: Kai Pearce-Paul, Jed Cartwright, Brodie Jones, Tom Cant
Lachlan Fitzgibbon is a big hole to fill given the combination he had with Ponga on the left edge, but the Knights groomed Dylan Lucas last year for the role. He and Pearce-Paul are vying for the spot while Jed Cartwright, who played 15 games for South Sydney in 2023, has also joined the club. Tom Cant debuted last season and has developed physically over the past year.
Likely starter: Adam Elliott
Back-up options: Mat Croker, Leo Thompson, Myles Martin
Adam Elliott was the preferred starter last year while Croker has spent time at lock. Thompson has been sparingly used there and a couple of rookies play the position, including last year's SG Ball captain Myles Martin. O'Brien used Kurt Mann at No.13 in 2022, and could still opt for a similar ball-player in the role depending on other positions.
