Ultimate easy care, lifestyle experience right on Newcastle Harbour

4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Experience unparalleled harbourfront living with this stunning four-bedroom apartment located on the fifth floor in the prestigious and very popular "Huntington" apartment building.
Enhanced by its prime and envied northeast corner location of the building, this luxurious residence offers the ultimate easy care, lifestyle experience right on the water.
As well as four bedrooms, there are two living areas, an extra study area and three car carparks.
All this plus breath taking, uninterrupted 180-degree views of Newcastle harbour.
"Additionally rare to find is the apartment's north to south aspect complemented by three balconies all combining to offer excellent light penetration and cross air ventilation making the use of the multi-zoned ducted air-conditioning a rarity," listing agent Anthony Merlo from Colliers Residential Newcastle said.
"The impressive kitchen is enhanced by a butler's pantry, large island bench and is equipped with Miele appliances and integrated refrigeration.
"Stylish bathrooms and an abundance of joinery delivers all the storage one requires.
"The apartment is some 247sqm in size and also offers three sizeable storage lockers.
"Access to an amazing seventh floor roof top garden terrace and gymnasium, plus strolling distance to light rail service and the many harbour restaurants and cafes in the area delivers the ultimate harbourfront sanctuary for the astute buyer."
