Man charged with 20 offences following Maitland pursuit

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 20 offences following a police pursuit near Maitland today.
Charges follow the alleged theft of a car and subsequent pursuit which occurred at 7.50am on Wednesday, February 28.
Police attended Laurie Drive at Raworth where they located a Toyota Hilux which was reported as stolen earlier.
They approached the vehicle and allege the driver drove away initiating a pursuit, which continued towards Tenambit.
The pursuit came to an end a short time later on Korbel Street, after the vehicle crashed through a fence.
Police said the driver allegedly fled the scene, and PolAir and the Dog Unit were brought in to assist.
Following inquiries, a 22-year-old man was arrested inside a home on O'Hearn Street, Tenambit, a short time later.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was also charged with the further 17 offences regarding other matters including five counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, hinder or resist a police officer on duty, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period and use of an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
He was charged with destroy or damage property, assault of a police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, not give particulars to other driver, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner. drive while licence cancelled, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier and larceny
He has been refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court tomorrow, Thursday, February 29.
