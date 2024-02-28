Former Rabbitohs top-30 squad member and two family connections join Hawks

HAWKS coach Brad Tighe describes the signing of Ethan Ferguson and two Briggs family members as "massive" ahead of the club's second season in Newcastle Rugby League's first-grade competition.
Tighe confirmed on Wednesday that Ferguson, in last year's NRL top-30 squad at the Rabbitohs, was joining the Port Stephens-based outfit alongside Randall and Callan, both related to Northern's 2023 playmaker Scott Briggs.
"A massive boost," Tighe told the Newcastle Herald.
"Three good ones for us, just for depth and to help our young squad."
Tighe lined up with Ferguson on an edge for the Newcastle Yowies at last year's Koori Knockout and feels like the Australian Schoolboys representative, who exited a contract early at South Sydney, can make his way back to the professional ranks.
"It was the only interaction I'd had with him. I knew who he was at a distance but I got an opportunity at the knockout to build a little bit of a relationship," Tighe said.
"When I found out he was struggling and heard he was heading back [home] to Taree I reached out.
"I wanted to give him the chance to play in arguably the strongest country competition and give him the support he needs to get back on track and get back into a full-time system."
Normally a centre or winger, Tighe says he'd consider using Ferguson at fullback with the Hawks.
"I see him as either a centre or fullback. If he's confident enough to play fullback, because he's skilful enough and has talent, I might whack him in that role, but see what happens," Tighe said.
The senior Briggs, Scott, has now stepped aside from the Hawks but Tighe said the club was in the "final stages of working through a release from Central" in terms of Randall and Callan for this season.
In other Newcastle RL signing developments, Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka confirmed on Wednesday the Goannas have recruited former Macquarie and Souths forward Ben Roose for 2024.
"He [Roose] had a shoulder operation last year and says he's never felt better. Twelve months is a long time to rest up and already at training you wouldn't know he's been out for that long," Siejka told the Herald.
Cessnock will be one of three Newcastle RL clubs involved in trial games this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.