Hunter's heatwave warning ahead of scorcher

TAKING a snack and a sip to new heights, Estabar's Kim Westerhold enjoyed Wednesday's warm weather from the custom-built sundeck on top of her friend Leesa Wholohan's van.
Parked up at Newcastle beach, the pair made the most of the sun-drenched spot ahead of the scorcher forecast for Thursday.
"We were just enjoying the day, we had a day off and went for a few swims down at Newcastle beach," Ms Westerhold said.
"Leesa has just built her new deck on top of her van with the help of our good mate Dave from Urban Joinery, it's been a great day and we're so stoked to have the rooftop and be able to spend the summer up there.
"She had the idea of having a deck on top of her van and how cool it would be if we could sit up there, enjoy the sunrise, sunset and star-gazing.
"When you're up there on the roof it overlooks the whole beach, it's one of our favourite spots and we love to get some snacks, have a picnic together and the occasional cheeky beer."
Newcastle temperatures are set to hit a maximum of 37 degrees on Thursday and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a heatwave warning for the Hunter.
Despite the sunny weather, there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm predicted for the late afternoon and evening.
Severe heatwave conditions should peak mid-week and are expected to ease by the weekend.
The BoM warned that severe heatwaves can be dangerous and urged the public to find a place to keep cool whether that's at home, at the library or a shopping centre.
As of Wednesday afternoon there was no Total Fire Ban in place for the Hunter on Thursday, check the NSW RFS website for updates.
