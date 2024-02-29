Renovate or detonate? Six fixer-uppers to inspect in Newcastle

AGENTS often refer to fixer-uppers as 'renovator's delights'.
Buyers in the market for a renovation project have picked up again, with unpolished gems attracting big numbers at open house inspections and auctions.
If you are willing to look beyond peeling paint, old carpets and retro kitchens and bathrooms, these fixer uppers could be a wise investment:
This three-bedroom home is not for the faint-hearted renovator.
The extreme level of work required to improve the home is evident upon entering the living room.
Sections of the ceiling are missing and the the absence of gyprock on the walls leaves the insulation on full display.
Should a buyer choose to renovate, the rest of the house would need to be gutted, including the kitchen and bathroom which are both in a derelict state.
The kitchen cupboards are covered in filth and the stove top island bench is an unusual addition to the space.
In the bathroom, retro tiles and a yellow glass shower screen provide a clue to the era of the home.
There is a separate toilet, complete with brown tiles that cover not just the walls but the ceiling too.
The retro theme continues in the bedroom which has a psychedelic wardrobe that wouldn't be out of place in an Austin Powers film.
The home occupies a 541 square metre block and, like the inside, the outdoor area has plenty of room for improvement.
The patio requires a makeover and the garden is the backyard is non-existent.
Listed with Dave Lane at LaneCampos Property, the home will be sold via online auction on March 23.
The property is open for inspection on March 2 at 12.15pm.
The house on Platt Street is not the only fixer-upper on the market in Waratah.
Belle Property Newcastle listing agent Daniel Heath is overseeing the sale of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that is screaming out for a makeover from a tradie or expert renovator.
The home's arched entryway could be considered on-trend these days but the interiors are stuck in the past.
The floorplan is configured as a two bedroom home with a large living and dining room, separate family room and a retro kitchen and bathroom.
There are 1970's-style door arches, wood-panelling and wallpaper and shades of pink, lilac and peach on the walls throughout.
There is also a covered alfresco area that could be "revamped into an outdoor oasis", according to the listing.
The property is open for inspection on March 2 at 10.30am.
This home in Stockton could be the bargain beachside home you've been looking for.
Set on a level 505 square metre block with rear lane access, the home is on one of Stockton's most sought-after streets.
The tired exterior of the home is a taste of what is inside.
Spanning two bedrooms and one bathroom, the weatherboard cottage is a gun-barrell style home with two bedrooms at the front.
The bedrooms have high ceilings and ornate cornices however, the old wallpaper will need to be stripped back and the carpets and blinds are long overdue for a refresh.
The hallway leads down to the living room and the kitchen, which is in original condition, and eat-in dining area.
There is a sun room and laundry at the rear that leads out to the huge backyard and rear-lane access.
This home is for sale via timed online auction with Jessica-Lee at Movable.
Homes in New Lambton hold a median value of $991,000, which makes this house an entry-level price in the popular suburb.
Priced at $710,000 to $740,000 with Sue Odgers at Elders Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the house does require a keen renovator to take it on.
The floorplan spans three bedrooms and one bathroom, with lots of original features to work with including high ornate ceilings and dado boards in the lounge and dining rooms.
All three bedrooms are double size however, they are ready for a new coat of paint and fresh carpets.
The tiny kitchen is in original condition and the tired bathroom is in need of a major renovation.
In addition there is a garage and workshop space which is accessed from the Russell Road side of the property which spans 494 square metres.
Inspection of the property is available by appointment.
According to Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent Jesse Wilton, this one-bedroom home has drawn huge interest from buyers since hitting the market a fortnight ago.
The one-bedroom double brick home has been held by the same owner for the past 36 years and while some updates have been made to the home, there is plenty of work still needed to be done.
The floorplan has an oversized bedroom, separate living and dining rooms, a study and a sun room.
The kitchen and bathroom have been modernised but a more extensive makeover is needed to finish the job.
There is also a large shed at the rear of the property and an established edible garden with apple, orange, banana and mulberry trees.
"This one has had heaps of enquiry from first-home buyers to people wanting to flip the property, as well as knockdown rebuilds," Mr Wilton said.
"It's an exciting one because the location is so good."
The property is open for inspection on March 2 at 11am.
Wallsend is full of many classic character-filled homes.
This three-bedroom home listed with Jesse Mulligan at Mulligan Property is a weatherboard cottage that could easily be transformed into a charming home with modern updates.
Inside boasts period features such as high ceilings throughout, timber floorboards, pressed metal panels in the hallway and generously size rooms.
The agent described it as a "blank canvas design to allow for the perfect renovation and restoration".
The bathroom is in original condition as is the kitchen which has dated vinyl flooring and an old stove and cooktop.
The home is positioned on a 600 square metre block with a wide 17-metre frontage and a north-facing backyard.
There is also a garage and a second carport.
The property is open for inspection on March 2 at 10am.
