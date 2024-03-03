Alt-rockers Regurgitator to invade King Street Band Room in May

CHEEKY alt-rock provocateurs, Regurgitator, have announced a national tour which will bring the Polyester Girl, Kong Foo Sing and Black Bugs band to Newcastle in May.
The 21-date It's So Invasive Tour reaches the King Street Band Room on May 31, with support from eclectic Sydney duo Party Dozen and Brisbane techno-rock five-piece Monster Zoku Onsomb.
In recent times Ben Ely (bass, keys, vocals), Quan Yeomans (guitar, keys, vocals) and Peter Kostic (drums) have been busy supporting Kiss and Weezer and rolling out a 25-year anniversary tour of their ARIA Award-winning 1997 album, Unit.
Last month Regurgitator also played alongside fellow '90s and early 2000s luminaries Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Shihad and Frenzal Rhomb at the Spring Loaded Festival at Gosford.
However, the Brisbane band are turning their focus to the future on their upcoming tour. It'll be the first opportunity for "Gurge" fans to hear tracks off their 10th studio album Invader, due for release later in 2024.
It's been six years since Regurgitator released new material with 2018's Headroxx. However, in 2019 their children's off-shoot band, Regurgitator's Pogogo Show, released The Really Really Really Really Boring Album, and also in 2019, they dropped a best of compilation, Quarter Pounder - 25 Years Of Being Consumed.
October marks 30 years since Regurgitator released their debut EP. Despite being a band who famously sang "I like your old stuff better than your new stuff", the band is confident their fans will be open to Invader.
"Absolute respect to our ever-loving fan base," the band said in a statement. "You are our all and everything. We commit to you in the manner you commit to us. You inspire us over and over.
"As we enter the water dragon of our 30th year it is your ongoing enthusiasm that rides us high and mighty.
"At the end of the day when we stand on stages across this land playing our hearts out to you, we know with clarity and awareness, that it is you our fans who are the base of our being. We never forget that and we love you all the more for it. Build with us."
