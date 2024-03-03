The Mousetrap locks in cast for Civic Theatre run

Helpmann Award winner Alex Rathgeber and distinguished Australian theatre stars Gerry Connolly and Geraldine Turner will reprise their roles for the 2024 season of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.
The trio were part of the sell-out capital city tour of the murder mystery last year.
The 2024 season begins at Newcastle's Civic Theatre from May 11 to 25, before visiting the Gold Coast, Hobart, Orange, Geelong, Darwin, Port Macquarie, Toowoomba, Frankston, Albury, Sydney, Mackay and Wollongong.
Producer John Frost from Crossroads Live and Shake & Stir Theatre Co announced the cast on Thursday.
Rathgeber (Anything Goes, The Phantom of the Opera) returns as Giles Ralston, the husband of the new owner of Monkswell Manor; Connolly (Cyrano de Bergerac, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as Mr Paravicini, an unexpected visitor at the manor; and Turner (Wicked, Present Laughter), is back playing the unpleasant retired magistrate Mrs Boyle.
New members of the cast include Hannah Fredericksen (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dream Lover) as Mollie Ralston, the young owner of Monkswell Manor, a Victorian era estate that has recently been converted into a guest house.
Others are Chris Parker (Mamma Mia, Sunner Rain), who plays retired British military officer major Metcalf; Miranda Daughtry (The Bleeding Tree, Three Sisters) as Miss Casewell, who remains mysteriously aloof from the other guests, and Timothy Walker (Before the Meeting, The Great) as detective sergeant Trotter.
The remaining cast members will be announced shortly.
The Mousetrap is directed by Australian theatre icon and former artistic director of the Sydney and Queensland Theatre Companies, Robyn Nevin.
Nevin played leading roles in major Australian theatre companies, in London's West End and in the US, as well as films such as The Castle, Emerald City, Careful He Might Hear You and The Matrix.
The Mousetrap had its world premiere on October 6, 1952 at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham. It's the longest-running West End show, with over 28,500 performances worldwide.
The play has a twist ending, which the audience are traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theatre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.