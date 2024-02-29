Five years on, has tram delivered on promises?

LAST week I went for a walk along Hunter Street to see how much the city had been revitalised since I was last there. The trams have been running for five years, and the railway has been gone for nearly ten.
The most noticeable change was the west end. I actually saw people on the footpath this time. Last time I saw no-one. I noticed more people around Civic, although this may have been because of the university campus. The most people I saw were in the Hunter Street mall. However, while it was pleasing to see people in Hunter Street again, what I saw was a far cry from what it was like in the 1960s, '70s and even the early '80s when the city was allegedly dying.
Most of the businesses are now services, and a lot of the shops are empty, even in the mall. A shopping centre in the mall which I remember seeing under construction, was being demolished.
Is this what revitalisation is supposed to look like? I thought revitalisation was supposed to take Hunter Street back to the glory days of the 1960s and '70s. What we see now is totally different to what many thought we would see. So why do we hear of revitalisation of Newcastle being such a success? I think we see more people in the shopping centre at Adamstown!
IN regard to the recent announcement by federal Labor in relation to the University Accord with its bold plan to have the majority of Australians with a University degree by 2050: just what we are crying out for, more young people churning through the university system getting into debt only to come to the other end with a Bachelor of Nothing? Of course the university industry will cheer it on. Why not? They will get a fistful of dollars in the process. All this, at a time when we are screaming out for tradies, builders, plumbers, roofers, mechanics; you name a trade and we have a shortage of it.
We have a government focused on anything and everything except the things we actually need in the country. No-one with a degree is going to end the housing shortage but a group of tradies can. Sure we need doctors, teachers, engineers, researchers and many other professions. I fear this bold new plan will not fix a skills shortage, just make it worse.
I REFER you to the letter from Ross Edmonds (Letters 27/2). He is commenting on Mr Bath's claim in response to the petition asking for his resignation and parking issues that Ross raises.
When you look at parking in Newcastle you will find we have lost so many spaces and the council has not replaced them. We use to have Civic West car park (470 spaces), Harbour Park (342 spaces), Hunter Street car park previously David Jones (368 spaces), Newcastle Mall parking station (489 spaces) and Bolton Street car park (570 spaces). By my calculations we have lost around 1345 parking spaces in the city area, especially if you consider the extra numbers of on-street spots that have also been removed. I believe the loss of these spaces has potentially contributed to the demise of jobs and businesses.
AS someone who grew up in and loves regional Australia, I too want to keep Australians safe from the ravages of floods and fires ("Us survivors are fed up with shock jocks" 26/2). I'd also like all 1900 threatened species of our beautiful flora and fauna to survive and thrive. In this context, like Jo Dodds, I also find misinformation that threatens the rollout of renewable energy, the most credible solution to the climate challenge, extremely disappointing. There are examples across Australia of communities making themselves more resilient by installing wind turbines, solar and/or batteries that provide reliable, safe and cheap energy without polluting the local air and environment like fossil fuel energy sources do. Hosting renewable energy is also an opportunity for land owners to have a diversified, drought-proof source of income. Working together on solutions beats negative fear campaigns every time.
SPEAKING for myself as a Liberal supporter, Peter Dutton may be well qualified and indeed a good person, but I think he lacks body image; he rarely smiles or seems at rest, while Anthony Albanese gushes with confidence, even though it may be just an act.
Whether having a police background and dealing with undesirables may give Peter Dutton a cause for such caution is more possible perhaps than most would understand, but unfortunately this is not how most would choose a member of Parliament, especially a Prime Minister.
I don't expect Mr Dutton to change his style of character to be elected, because that's not him, but I suggest people look at what he stands for rather than what he looks like, because looks can be deceiving when dealing with important issues.
Look for the good in a person, not how good a person looks. Some of the best scams, cons, and mistruths are presented by people who look and act convincingly.
IT was great to hear about Andrew Forrest's assessment of our transition to renewables at the National Press Club on Monday. I particularly agree with his call to have fossil fuel companies pay for the climate change pollution they create. I'm astounded that they pay huge taxes overseas but in Australia it costs them next to nothing. Indeed, we taxpayers are subsidising them. Without a level playing field there's very little incentive for Australians and our businesses to be doing the right thing. It's so good to see the likes of Twiggy/Fortescue (and now Turnbull, with pumped hydro) putting their money where they see the brightest future.
THE "stroke of genius" (Herald 28/02) helmet that improves the patient's chance of recovery is a great leap forward from my son's experience 20 years ago, when the John Hunter was trialling a bat-spit derivative that broke clots up.
NOT very often do I agree with anything said by a Liberal politician, but I totally agree with Malcolm Turnbull's comments on Monday's Q+A. His assessment of Donald Trump's possible return to the White House is, in my view, correct. He will turn America into a country similar to Russia, China and North Korea. He does not believe in democracy, only in authoritarian rule. He will abandon America's support for NATO and countries like Australia will be on their own. I also agree with his take on the war in Gaza. Israel is doing exactly what Hamas wanted; destroying Gaza and killing as many civilians as possible and attracting world condemnation for their actions.
SCOTT Morrison you are not a bulldozer, a digger and certainly not a big firefighting hose. In fact you are more like a paddle pop stick in the infant's playground pretending to be a big digger. Thanks for the laughs.
