Five years on, has tram delivered on promises?

IN regard to the recent announcement by federal Labor in relation to the University Accord with its bold plan to have the majority of Australians with a University degree by 2050: just what we are crying out for, more young people churning through the university system getting into debt only to come to the other end with a Bachelor of Nothing? Of course the university industry will cheer it on. Why not? They will get a fistful of dollars in the process. All this, at a time when we are screaming out for tradies, builders, plumbers, roofers, mechanics; you name a trade and we have a shortage of it.