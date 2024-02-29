Leilani Mitchell fires for Southside Flyers in opening WNBL semi

A strong all-round performance from Newcastle-based Leilani Mitchell has helped put the Southside Flyers one win away from the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) final.
Two-time Olympian and three-time WNBL champion Mitchell, 38 and having only returned to the court 12 months ago after giving birth in 2022, scored 18 points, produced five assists and took two steals in a 90-86 victory over Melbourne Boomers in Wednesday night's opening semi.
"She [Mitchell] is awesome. Obviously has so much experience playing here and overseas, she's come into form and been absolutely amazing," Southside captain Rebecca Cole, who recently notched up her 250th WNBL game, said during a post-match press conference.
"Split line today she got some steals and made the big guys second guess their shots. On offence she knows what plays to run, where the balls needs to go and she hits massive shots on her own as well.
"She was massive down the stretch hitting those free throws and that's really what I guess kept the girls going. It was massive by her tonight."
The best-of-three series continues at Melbourne Sports Centre on Saturday night (7pm).
Minor premiers and title holders Townsville, coached by former Newcastle mentor Shannon Seebohm, meet Perth in the other semi.
