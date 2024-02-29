'You ripped him off': shooting victim jailed for dodgy drugs crowbar attack

A SHOOTING victim has been jailed for four years for bashing a drug dealer in the head with a crowbar after his mate was sold "shit" methylamphetamine cut with baking powder.
Scott Shane Papworth was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to reckless wounding in company.
Judge Penny Hock handed Papworth a two-year non-parole period, meaning he will be eligible for release in November this year, after time already served since his arrest.
The court heard Papworth, 37, went to confront a dealer at a Maitland home on August 27, 2022, because his associate had been sold dodgy drugs.
The buyer, Jacob William Crowe, tagged along on the escapade but it was Papworth that wielded the crowbar.
He entered the victim's bedroom, held up the bag of methylamphetamine, and said "you sold Crowey shit, you ripped him off".
He hit the drug dealer on the head with the weapon and punched him.
Later that morning, the victim called police, showing officers an injury to the back of his head and blood on his jacket.
Papworth was arrested that night and the crowbar was discovered on the front passenger seat of Crowe's Mazda.
Judge Hock said the blow to the head was "likely to cause substantial injury" as it was a vulnerable part of the body, though the impact to the victim in this case was relatively minor.
She said it would have been a "frightening experience".
Papworth was on parole at the time and Judge Hock said his rehabilitation depended on his willingness to stop using drugs.
His extensive criminal history and challenging background was detailed.
The court also heard Papworth had been having a hard time in custody and was unwell after being shot in the stomach in an Aberglasslyn driveway in 2021.
Papworth himself gave evidence earlier in the sentencing proceedings that he wanted to turn his life around, escape the "rat race" he had been in, and now understood the trauma his actions would have caused.
He was also sentenced for a drug supply charge, while offences of drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime - $280 in cash - were taken into account.
Crowe, 27, has been on bail and was also sentenced in Newcastle District Court for reckless wounding in company.
Although he didn't pick up the crowbar, he was there during the assault, and was part of the joint criminal enterprise.
The court heard Crowe also had a troubled background and had been using the drug ice at the time of the crowbar attack.
Judge Hock said his progress since being granted bail in late 2022 had been "exemplary".
In all the circumstances, she sentenced Crowe to a custodial term of one year and six months, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
