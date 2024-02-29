Silverchair's Daniel Johns eyes big profit on Merewether investment property

DANIEL Johns chose wisely when making his first property investment as a teen in 1996.
At just 17, the Silverchair star forked out $360,000 for a home near Merewether Beach that is expected to fetch around $3 million after hitting the market with Presence Real Estate.
A significant sale was recorded in Tea Gardens after a three-level mansion on the riverfront sold for a huge sum.
The sale price was undisclosed sum however, it sold well above the previous suburb record of $2.2 million set in 2021.
At the other end of the scale, a 2174 square-metre vacant lot in Cameron Park recently sold with TaylorHedley Property for just $200,000.
It was a bargain buy however, there was a catch.
A quirky house built from repurposed shipping containers attracted interest from overseas buyers, but it was one lucky punter who was the sole bidder at auction who nabbed it.
The two-bedroom house overlooking Throsby Creek in Tighes Hill was sold at auction with McGrath Newcastle City listing agent, Tammy Hawkins.
Emotions ran high at the auction of a retro five-bedroom property in Hamilton.
The property at 2 Steel Street was sold to a family from Newcastle in what was an emotional sale for the long-time owner.
On the hunt for a renovation project?
If you are willing to look beyond peeling paint, old carpets and retro kitchens and bathrooms, these fixer uppers listed across Newcastle could be a wise investment.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
