Racing: NJC waits for stable funds; Reay Memorial trots; Smith's Oaks hope

The battle continues for Newcastle Jockey Club (NJC) to find backing for its stables development after the Broadmeadow course was not among those to gain Racing NSW funding on Thursday.
Almost $20 million was committed to country and provincial racetrack works in an announcement at Wyong Race Club, which was given more than $1.5 million for irrigation and drainage upgrades, and a new machinery shed.
Goulburn was the big winner, gaining $9.5 million to construct 80 stables and supporting infrastructure.
Gosford was afforded $2 million to build a new home turn camber on its course proper, after The Coast meeting in May.
Dubbo, Albury, Wagga and Grafton received funds for new or improved training tracks. Ballina will get a irrigation system upgrade, while Orange will refurbish existing but unused stabling.
The Racing NSW Board said it prioritised "shovel ready projects" with the funding.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Wednesday that the NJC was hopeful of gaining support for its stables plan, which has state government design approval, in the expected announcement at Wyong.
The NJC has been working since 2017 to gain much-needed on-course stables to increase boxes and replace outdated ones, but it has been unable to secure funding.
It has been a source of frustration for the club and trainers, who want better stable and the room to expand.
The horse which started the link between two-time Melbourne Cup winners Australian Bloodstock and boom Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle will hit his target race on Saturday at Flemington.
Midnight Opal, a winner at Scone and Kembla Grange before finishing fourth in the listed Brian Crowley Stakes, will contest the $1 million Inglis Sprint (1200m).
A $190,000 colt from the 2022 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, Midnight Opal was a $21 TAB chance.
Doyle has risen quickly in the NSW training ranks and has 41 winners this season at a strike rate over 21 per cent.
Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock have added to his team in recent months, but it all started with Midnight Opal.
"He rang us and said he had a really nice horse that he hadn't fully sold and asked if we'd take a punt with him, and we said we'd give it a go," Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell said.
"The horse is progressive but we just don't know completely what he is just yet.
"When we bought him, Nathan said he'd love to run him in this Inglis race in the autumn, so he's had it in mind for seven or eight months.
"Typically, it's a race where there's one or two good chances and the rest are doing their best, but this year there's no champions, but there's some nice horses and it's really even.
"He definitely wants 1400, going off what he did first prep. Nathan even said he wanted to relax a bit more this campaign, but there's quite a bit of speed in this race, so he'll be midfield and hopefully he's sharp enough to chase them down."
Murrell said his team now had seven or eight horses with Doyle, who has given clients a path to the Midway class races.
"We had a really nice ex-Godolphin horse trial through the week, Silvanito. He won his trial and he'll step out very shortly and should be winning," he said.
"We bought one off [Chris] Waller called Gago who has trialled well since, and we've got one in Sydney on Saturday called The Extreme Cat, who can't win from out there, but he's won two out of four for Nathan.
"And there's a few younger ones, but we're building up there. The Midway races create a whole new avenue for us and it's a big difference for the owners."
Kris Lees-trained Tavi Time took back favouritism for the Provincial-Midway Championship after a disappointing run from Strait Acer in the opening qualifier at Kembla Grange on Thursday.
The Edward Cummings-trained four-year-old, which has been group 1 placed, was a surprise entry for the series and rocketed to the top of betting. However, he faded to finish sixth on Thursday after having an ideal run in behind Lees-trained leader Cloudland. He dropped to $6 in betting.
Local trainer Paul Niceforo claimed the opening heat with Territory Express, which surged late down the outside to win by almost a length from Marc Conners' Willaidow. Cloudland, which crossed from the outside gate, battled on well to be another 0.3 of a length away in third and miss qualification.
Tavi Time, now the $4.50 series favourite, is down to begin his campaign in Newcastle's qualifier on Saturday alongside stablemates Sailor and Prime Impact.
Fullerton Cove trainer Peter Payne entered Upstream in the Tommy Reay Sapling Memorial heats to help Newcastle Harness Racing Club get the inaugural series for two-year-olds off the ground.
Now he's more than happy he did. The Captaintreacherous filly has gate two for the $20,400 final on Friday night after a strong finish for second on debut in her heat on February 19, just 1.9m from favourite Soho Gunslinger.
Payne was hoping for another finish in the money.
"That was the first time we've actually tested her," Payne said of the heat.
"Our ultimate goal was to go to Bathurst with her. We weren't going to nominate for this race, but noms were down and I didn't want it to fall over, for the club's sake, and we ended up getting a bonus with a second.
"We tested the favourite in our heat but I think Mick Formosa's horse, Ultimate Cruza, is a very nice colt.
"We'll be doing everything we can to beat him but she'll have to be at our best. I think he will end up going to the lead and if can just get a sit on him, that would be nice.
"But she is going to have to improve. Her second was slower than basically the whole other heat, but she was the fastest last half."
Payne and mate Peter Turner bought the filly from breeder Stan Townsend in Alectown mainly because she is a three-quarter sister to their pacer Down Stream.
Payne hoped the series, held in honour of the late Medowie trainer and breeder, would kick on.
"I knew Tommy well," he said. "He was a funny old stick, and he loved his breeding. Hopefully we'll keep the race going and we can make it bigger next year."
Branxton trainer Susan Smith is counting on My Hepburn adapting to the silent lure second time around when she again faces a wide draw in the Richmond Oaks series on Friday night.
My Hepburn was third in the heats last Friday night when fighting back well after bombing the start in the 520m race from box six.
Forced wide at the first turn, the $2.50 favourite railed down the back and finished well clear of fourth, 5.25 lengths from the victor, to make the $50,000-to-the-winner decider on times.
She has drawn seven for the final, where Smith hopes the 19-times winner can improve her start. My Hepburn was a $3.80 equal TAB favourite with Shanghai Suzie (box two) on Thursday.
"It's a silent lure and I didn't realise that," Smith said.
"It's a different lure altogether. Dogs that usually ping out, they don't because there's no noise.
"She'd only been down there on Sundays and on Sundays it's a swinging arm lure with the run-off.
"Her time was the worst time out of all the dogs, so she's in it. That's all we can say.
"If she can run a hole, I'll be ecstatic again.
"She's been brilliant and I can't wait for the next ones."
The next litter to race from her broodbitch are by Aston Rupee. The 15-month-old trio are set to be broken in soon.
"I think we're going to have some run with them, because we are working on them and I reckon they are going as good as the race dogs," she said.
Smith also has three another litter from My Sapphire, by Shima Shine, which are five months old.
The trainer was one spot away from qualifying Whiskey Cobbler for the Richmond Derby final. He was also third in a heat last week and is first reserve for the decider on times.
