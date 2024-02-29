Shadow minister praises potential Liberal council challenger Thomas Triebsees

Potential Liberal council candidate Thomas Triebsees says he cannot comment about his preselection hopes, but shadow minister Natasha Maclaren-Jones says he would make a "fantastic" Newcastle lord mayor.
Ms Maclaren-Jones visited a handful of Newcastle charities on Thursday at the invitation of Mr Triebsees, the Liberal candidate for Newcastle at the last state election and a former German army officer.
The pair toured the Soul Hub food charity in Hunter Street, where Mr Triebsees' daughter, Katarina, and her Newcastle Grammar School friend Ellie Goon handed over a $3000 cheque they had raised by forfeiting their birthday presents in December.
The Newcastle Herald reported last month that Mr Triebsees was expected to mount a preselection challenge against incumbent Liberal ward four councillor Callum Pull before the September local government election.
Party sources said Mr Triebsees could run for the Liberals' lord mayor preselection.
Mr Triebsees, the Liberals' Newcastle branch vice-president, said on Thursday that preselecting candidates was an "internal party process" and he could not comment.
Ms Maclaren-Jones, an upper house MP and the shadow minister for families and communities, disability inclusion, homelessness and youth, said her presence in Newcastle was not a reflection of Mr Triebsees' standing in the party but she was "very impressed" with him during the 2023 state campaign.
"He is fantastic," she said.
"The work he does on the ground, and particularly his connection with organisations like Soul Hub, is phenomenal.
"Whatever he chooses to do, I know he'll be quite successful."
Asked if her party colleague would make a good lord mayor, Ms Maclaren-Jones said: "I think he would. He has the right personality, the right temperament, a strong work ethic and is community-driven."
The Liberals face an uphill battle to unseat Labor lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes in September having won only 11.7 per cent of the primary vote at the 2021 election.
