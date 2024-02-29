Fires break out in parts of the Hunter as temperatures climb

HOT conditions are keeping firefighters on their toes with small fires popping up around parts of the Hunter.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a small fire in Cameron Park just before 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon behind Pasterfield Oval.
The bushfire broke out on Billabong Drive and was being controlled by crews shortly before 4pm.
A grass fire started just 45 minutes later over at Gateshead, with crews heading to Bulls Garden Road.
In the Upper Hunter a grass fire ignited around lunchtime in Singleton on Mitchell Line of Road which was being controlled by the Rural Fire Service.
The temperature gauge peaked at 4.04pm to mark the last day of summer, recording 38.8 degrees in Newcastle, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The lowest temperature was just 22.5 degrees around 7am this morning.
In Maitland a high of 40.1 degrees was recorded at 4.20pm and 40 in Singleton.
Though scorching conditions may relieve, with a thunderstorm warning issued for the afternoon as a trough develops.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall in parts of the Hunter, Metropolitan, Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, Lower Western and Upper Western Forecast Districts.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
