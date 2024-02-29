Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Fires break out in parts of the Hunter as temperatures climb

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews attend a fire at the back of Pasterfield Sports Complex at Cameron Park, pictures by Simone De Peak

HOT conditions are keeping firefighters on their toes with small fires popping up around parts of the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.