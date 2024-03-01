Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

From Two Blues to Oxford Blues: Wanderers junior Jack Hamilton chases own slice of history in Varsity game

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 1 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers junior turned Oxford University halfback Jack Hamilton. Picture supplied
Wanderers junior turned Oxford University halfback Jack Hamilton. Picture supplied

THE hairs on the back of Jack Hamilton's neck stand up every time the Newcastle halfback walks past the Pavilion at Iffley Road on the way to Oxford first XV training.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.