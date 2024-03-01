From Two Blues to Oxford Blues: Wanderers junior Jack Hamilton chases own slice of history in Varsity game

THE hairs on the back of Jack Hamilton's neck stand up every time the Newcastle halfback walks past the Pavilion at Iffley Road on the way to Oxford first XV training.
Hung proudly on the walls are photos of every Blues team for the past 150 years.
Hamilton will earn his own spot on the wall of fame when he runs out for Oxford against Cambridge in the iconic Varsity game at StoneX Stadium - the home of Saracens Rugby Club - on Sunday morning (ADST).
"The history is particularly special," said Hamilton, who was born and bred in Newcastle and played 10 years with Wanderers juniors.
"It's hard not to feel the weight of everyone that's come through here but in a good way.
"You definitely feel part of something very special.
"The anticipation is huge and that naturally comes with some nerves, but within the group the dominant feeling is one of excitement for kick off, and there's a real sense of trust in all the work we've done so far."
The Varsity match dates back to 1872, with interruptions only for the two World Wars and the COVID 19 pandemic.
Oxford went down 15-10 last year at Twickenham and trail overall in the head-to-head ledger 62-65.
Hamilton is joined in the halves by another Aussie, former Easts fly-half Archie King.
Continuing the Australian flavour, 31-game capped Wallaby Tom Robertson is loosehead prop and the hooker Harry Scoble, played for the Western Force.
"The battle of the two packs will be epic and crucial," said Hamilton, who spent four years at Sydney University before moving to Oxford to undertake a masters in Neuroscience.
"Cambridge have relied on their driving maul to get them five pointers, and similarly we pride ourselves on our scrum dominance, helped just a bit by having Wallaby Tom Robertson in the one jersey.
"I've been lucky to form a combination with Archie King who's played 100 Shute Shield games for Easts and has spent time with the Melbourne Rebels."
Hamilton's parents, Justin and Julie, will be among the capacity crowd at StoneX Stadium.
Another former Wanderer and University of Newcastle professor Dave Lubans captained Oxford to victory over Cambridge in 2004.
He addressed the current crop at training in Oxford on Thursday night.
"It's been awesome connecting with Dave Lubans," Hamilton said. "We met by sitting next to each other at a Hawthorne Club luncheon in Newcastle last year, just before I came over here.
"He's been a wealth of knowledge and wisdom having tread a very similar path. Having captained the side to a winning Varsity exactly 20 years ago, he's a legend of OURFC and was the perfect personality to inspire the boys a couple of days out."
Hamilton, after completing school at St Phillips, studied at Sydney University where he played first grade colts and rose as high as second grade, before moving to England last September.
"I've been in Oxford just over five months now but it's felt like 10 with everyone you pack into it," he said. "There'll be three lectures in the morning, a supervisor meeting over lunch, 2 experiments in the afternoon, gym and a field session in the evening, then an essay after dinner. But each thing is balanced by another so it never becomes too much and I'm loving every minute.
"As funny as it sounds, having the intense work load forces you to switch off from rugby mode when not at training, which helps with the pressure leading into it."
Hamilton also has aspiration to further his rugby career.
"I've always wanted to play professionally," Hamilton said. "I was inspired massively by ex-Wallaby number nine, Steve Merrick, who coached me all through Wildfires juniors.
"I haven't had much luck in any pro pathways in Australia but these days there's lots of opportunity in competitions in the UK, France, Netherlands, Japan, and so on.
"I'd definitely love to have a crack in the next few years if the right opportunity arose. I know there's a few of us in the team with similar aspirations and the Varsity is a prime opportunity to put in a performance. You never know who's watching!"
