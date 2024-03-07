Louise is not your typical greyhound racing steward

Louise Warren doesn't fit the mould of a stereotypical, old school, racing steward.
There is no scowl on her face, no trilby hat, very few looks of suspicion towards participants and, she is a woman.
Louise is a member of the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission's stewards' panel and officiates at meetings across the Hunter Valley.
"I had spent time as a participant racing greyhounds, but I was just always fascinated with the other side of the fence so to speak," Louise explained.
"I worked at all the different tracks and had many different roles working with Greyhound Racing NSW, and the GBOTA (Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association) and just continued to work my way up.
"I worked as a swab official, mainly in the Hunter region, and Gosford.
"I also did a little bit of work down at Richmond, some work at Wentworth Park doing swabbing.
"Look, over the years I have been in numerous roles; a supervisor, a swab official, a starter, every now and then I would help prepare tracks, running trial sessions at Gosford and at Maitland, a starter at the trials, and even driving the tractor.
I have been in numerous roles; a supervisor, a swab official, a starter, helping prepare tracks, running trial sessions, a starter at the trials, and even driving the tractor- Louise Warren
"Then I saw a role for a steward come up and I just decided to apply and I was given an opportunity to take the role on, and yeah, I just love it.
"My first meeting was at Gosford and I was naturally a bit nervous that night but my fellow stewards were great, and as they say the rest is history."
History indeed.
History was actually made when Louise was chairman of stewards at the Muswellbrook race meeting on October 28.
With fellow stewards Madi Watson and Steff Richards they made up the first all-female stewards' panel to officiate at a race meeting in the sport's long history in NSW.
"That was a pretty special day for all three of us and it was just a really good feeling.
"I was very proud, and very, very proud to have the two young girls, Madi and Steff there.
"It was just absolutely brilliant. The girls were fully supportive and the meeting just ran beautifully. You couldn't have asked for more, even the participants were so supportive.
"It was a great day."
As we celebrate International Women's Day, Louise acknowledged how many women have roles at both GRNSW and GWIC, as well as how many women are industry participants.
"There is a real split of men and women in the industry.
"Greyhound racing is the sort of industry that's very accepting of women.
"I have always been fully supported with everything I have done in the industry and it's the same with the new young girls, young stewards who are coming through as well. It's very much equal opportunity in this industry.
"It's great to have young women coming through but they have to be looked after and we are doing that. It's a great opportunity for these young women to get into roles such as being stewards.
"As a steward your objective is upholding the integrity of the industry and definitely the welfare of the greyhounds.
"I can't help myself, I love the greyhounds."
That love spawned from many years ago when she visited the grandfather of her husband Richard, who had greyhounds. She has been involved in the sport ever since.
"We had a family member that used to race greyhounds and she was really good and gave us one and it went from there," Louise explained.
"My husband Richard and I had a really big and good team at one stage and we would race and have success up the straight at Wyong and around the Hunter tracks - Maitland and The Gardens as well as at Gosford and at Wentworth Park at times.
"We won at Wentworth Park with Jorja's Dream who would have been one of the best we had. She was a beautiful little bitch.
"I think being on that side of the fence has helped me on this side as I can see things from a participant's perspective as well as that of a steward.
"I just think myself lucky that I am able to work in an industry such as this."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.