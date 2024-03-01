Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property

Reach beyond and enjoy festivities

March 1 2024 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Find out more about key and local events for NSW Seniors Festival by visiting nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival. Picture by Shutterstock
Find out more about key and local events for NSW Seniors Festival by visiting nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival. Picture by Shutterstock

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, attracting more than half a million people every year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.